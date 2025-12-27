BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: To Bruges and back in a bathtub
UP NEXT
I'm 74, and I'll keep my mad mid-engined Clio V6 as long as I can

To Bruges and back in a bathtub

Our open-top three wheeler stretched its legs on a road trip to Bruges

Back to top
Matt Prior
News
3 mins read
27 December 2025

I had to go to Bruges, and the options were either to take my old Audi A2 or get some touring miles under the wheels of the Morgan Super 3 before the weather became too cold for that sort of thing. So I opted for the Morgan, and it turned out to be a splendid idea.

First, the pre-trip checks. For tyre pressures, at the rear you have to open the boot and remove the inner panel; at the front the fancy wheel design means the valves are accessed from inside and below the wheel covers, so you have to roll the car around until they appear.

Morgan’s standard tyre pressures, all around 40psi, are quite high. (Some owners drop them to 30-something, and I may try this later.) While the back wheel was up and accessible, I lubricated the chain. Fluid levels are an easy check under the bonnet, secured with fiddly Dzus fasteners.

There’s a reasonable amount of oddly shaped luggage space beneath the bootlid, plus plenty more if you load up the optional rear deck and side racks.

Loads more luggage space than a motorcycle, then, and I’m told Super 3s are popular with people who used to take biking holidays. Here you can dress down and it’s more sociable and warmer, although you can’t filter through traffic.

Because of the sparsity of these Morgans, and perhaps owing to the three wheels, it turns out that Super 3s aren’t recognised by Le Shuttle’s booking system. It would possibly be okay to enter the model as a ‘Morgan Roadster’ (technically I suppose it is but also isn’t).

But not being sure about the three-wheeled thing, I phoned them, and the booking was made by a kind operator – although at a marginally pricier large car rate, which they do for anything weird that doesn’t show up on the databases.

After describing the Morgan, I was advised to take the small car lane to the train, where the rear wheel clonked slightly alarmingly over the grates that run along the middle of each carriage.

I opted for a fairly leisurely schedule, even though Bruges is only an hour and a half from Calais; it turned out to be a good strategy, because it rained lots.

Folkestone is prettier than I knew, for an overnight stop; Dunkirk likewise for another. I usually load on the miles on a road trip, but it was nice to sit and write for a while, wait for a gap in the clouds and then get in another hour or so of driving.

Some continental countries insist trike occupants wear helmets, and while I usually do, it’s not compulsory in France or Belgium (Belgium’s rather sensible rule seems to be that if you sit on a machine, you have to; if you sit in it, you don’t). So you can pootle around a city and enjoy the sights and sounds and smells without your head in a plastic bucket.

There’s loads of parking on the edge of Bruges, and the city’s so small that you can cross it on foot in half an hour, so I left the Super 3 in a station car park for £6 a day. The tonneau really is watertight.

The way back was a bit more hectic: from Bruges to Norfolk, and then home, in a day, but I would have taken it more easily if it wasn’t for the rain. If you’re moving in a Super 3 in heavy rain, you get a little wet – head and shoulders mostly; if you’re going slowly, you get soaked.

And while the interior is water-resistant, there’s only so much the footwell heater and impossibly scorching heated seats can do. But it’s a really great road trip car.

The driving position is comfortable, the range 250 miles or more, and it’s a superstar wherever it goes. It makes even an ordinary journey feel special, so it makes a special journey feel a billion dollars.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5
Leapmotor B10 001
Leapmotor B10
Leapmotor B10
Kia EV5 review 2025 001
Kia EV5
7
Kia EV5
Chery Tiggo 9 review 001
Chery Tiggo 9
Chery Tiggo 9

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Morgan Super 3 RT 2022 lead front

Morgan Super 3

Three-wheeled Morgan loses the V-twin engine, but none of its charm

Read our review
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

used Lexus cars for sale

 Lexus CT 1.8 200h S CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,995
 Lexus RX 3.5 450h V6 Luxury CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£23,500
 Lexus NX 2.5 300h Sport E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,200
 Lexus RX 3.5 450h V6 Advance CVT 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr (Pan Roof) opens in a new tab
£14,995
 Lexus ES 2.5 300h E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£26,998
 Lexus NX 2.5 300h F Sport E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,495
 Lexus NX 2.5 300h Luxury E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,995
 Lexus CT 1.8 200h Takumi E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,995
 Lexus RX 3.5 450h V6 (Premium) E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£21,495
View all 2454 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5
Leapmotor B10 001
Leapmotor B10
Leapmotor B10
Kia EV5 review 2025 001
Kia EV5
7
Kia EV5
Chery Tiggo 9 review 001
Chery Tiggo 9
Chery Tiggo 9

View all car reviews