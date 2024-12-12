A standard Caterham Seven, by which I mean one from the regular range, not the kei-car compliant Seven 170 which is even narrower, is 3180mm long by 1470mm wide. You can optionally large-chassis a regular Seven for more room, which takes it out to the size of this CSR, which is 3360mm long by 1700mm wide, whereupon it looks like a slightly odder Seven. And it’s those CSR details that make one do a triple-take.

There are enough replicas of Caterhams out there that if you’re not a Seven nerd you’d be forgiven for thinking the CSR could be one. It’s Caterham-esque but somehow also not quite so: it’s wider than a standard-bodied Seven, has those more aerodynamic (these things are relative) front wings and there are more holes in it to let air in and out. And where are the front springs?

They’re inboard, driven by pushrods, and the front wings, finished in carbonfibre on this test car, are profiled to reduce lift. There are aerodynamically-profiled front wishbones too. Trying to enhance the aero of a Seven is like fitting secondary glazing to one wing of Blenheim Palace and hoping it’ll reduce the heating bills, but I suppose it all helps a little.

The big thing mechanically about the CSR is that instead of semi-independent de Dion rear suspension it has fully independent double wishbones back there. Not that you can see them, but the advantages they gave in ride quality were marked, and they helped improve grip and traction, too - not that even they’ll be able to do much about Wales in December, given the CSR is on Toyo Proxes R888R tyres, not renowned for their performance in such conditions.

When the CSR first arrived power came from a 260bhp 2.3-litre Ford engine breathed on by Cosworth. Owing to more limited engine availability today it houses a 210bhp and 150lb ft 2.0-litre Ford Duratec unit, which drives through a five-speed Mazda MX-5 gearbox. A limited-slip differential is optional but not fitted to our test car because it tends to whine a bit and Caterham sees this is a (slightly) more rounded proposition, it went with the quieter option.

The CSR comes factory-built only, by the way – with no self-build option. The CSR was always one of the more expensive Sevens but these final edition CSRs cost – wait for it – from £79,995, more than twice the CSR’s price when it was first launched. But it’s a bit of history, I suppose?