The Caterham Seven CSR represented a new dawn for the Kent firm when it first appeared 20 years ago. Wider than a standard Caterham Seven and with independent suspension all-around, by pushrods at the front, it was a bigger, smoother-riding, more capable and plusher Caterham. Faster, and yet at the same time, more relaxed.
Ultimately British Caterham buyers preferred their Sevens in the more traditional and basic ‘Series 3’ form, without the posher insides and aerodynamic wings, and thus it was dropped from the range here. But while you could have mostly forgotten about its existence it has continued to be available in mainland Europe, where it passes regulations that the trad car never could.
After two decades, though, its time is finally up, and to mark its demise Caterham is building a 20-off ‘CSR Twenty’ edition, for sale in the UK only.
Is it still a more grown-up and rounded Caterham? Well, the perfect time and place to try a Seven is not usually the first week of December in one of the wetter and colder parts of this island, but here we go.