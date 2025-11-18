MG S6 EV review

MG's largest car is the missing link between its core EVs and luxury IM division

The MG S6 EV is another electric SUV from China. It offers a substantial range (up to 329 miles), lots of space, all the kit you’d probably want. And it does it for a competitive price.

It says alot about MG that I am expecting this car to be more than just a numbers game. I’m expecting it to be good.

The lineup is simple enough - top spec RWD cars are a £3000 walk-up from base - then the 4WD car a further £3000.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

MG’s electric model line up is looking pretty full now. Its core cars, the MG 4, S5 EV and this S6 EV all sit on the company’s Modular Scalable Platform, with the S6 being the largest and most expensive. It’s supposed to act as a bridge between the core set of electric cars and the step up - the IM 5 and IM 6 models - which are posher, techier and faster. Then completing MG’s EV offerings is the Cyberster that acts as a traditional halo car.

MG has never been one to strictly keep to the slightly archaic “letter-SUV” segment with its sizing and pricing, so at 4.7metres and around £38,000 it rivals different cars in different classes, including the Kia EV3, Skoda Eyaq, Renault Scenic and VW ID 4.

Its stablemate - the S5 EV - is a rival too. But it’s easy to distinguish between the pair as the S6 is larger, has more range and is available with four-wheel drive.

DESIGN & STYLING

10.11.25 MGS6EV 3604

It bears a strong resemblance to the S5 EV with its low-hanging headlights and rear light bar that does echo the Cyberster assuming you’ve seen one of those before. But there’s also no getting around the fact that it is pretty anonymous. It has that ‘could be nearly any Chinese car’ vibe to it.

The grille does at least have a party trick up its sleeve - it's active and can close the shutters in order to maximise efficiency.

SE spec cars get 19in wheels - Trophy cars receive 20s.
Propulsion comes from a 77 kWh battery, distributed across three distinct model specifications: two rear-wheel drive configurations and a flagship all-wheel drive dual motor variant.

The rear-wheel drive models (designated SE Long Range or Trophy Long Range) generate 241bhp/258 lb ft, yielding a WLTP range of up to 329 miles. The dual motor variant gets 357bhp/398 lb ft of torque - allowing for a 0-62mph time of 5.1 seconds. WLTP range is 301 miles. 

INTERIOR

11.11.25 MGS6EV 4

It scores strongly for buttons in here. There are physical controls for the heating, fan and volume. There’s no permanent control for the drive modes but you can create a shortcut so it sits at the bottom of the menu of the 12.8in infotainment touchscreen.

The reversing camera is very laggy and if I used it for more than 30 seconds I think it would give me a headache. During my testing the wireless Apple CarPlay was faultless (Android Auto is also available). The cooled wireless charging pad is a nice touch too. Trophy cars get a head-up display too.

Most things you touch actually feel reassuringly expensive but sub-par reversing camera points to where MG has saved money.
Boot capacity measures 674 litres with the rear seats upright or 1910 litres with them folded down, and there's a 124-litre frunk too.

It doesn’t feel cheap in here. There’s no particularly nasty pieces of plastic, nor were there any rattles or squeaks. But there are signs of it being built to a cost. The fonts are…they just seem like they were the first option in a library. They’re easy enough to read but the ones on the screen don’t match up with the ones of the buttons. The head-up display is fine too but the readouts look a bit low res and old. And the seats - again fine - but don’t come with real leather or real suede.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

11.11.25 MGS6EV 42

The 357bhp/398 lb ft and all-wheel drive combo makes the dual-motor model a bit of a sleeper. The 5.1sec 0-62mph time is impressive on paper but the mid-range punch is where it’s really felt. 

Initial get up and go (let’s say 0-20mph) can be stifled a bit by a cautious traction control system, but beyond that and up to motorway speeds there’s a wave of steady power that pushes you along.

The brakes are just as good as the shove - RWD cars can go from 62-0mph in 36 metres.
That’s in Sport mode mind you. In Eco everything is dulled down quite heavily but it’s still not what you’d call slow.

Peculiarly for an EV, Eco isn’t a standard drive mode. You’ll have to select Custom, then Eco. And while you’re there you can make it permanently four-wheel drive. And put it in Eco at the same time. Not sure why…perhaps if you’re in snow but still need to prioritise efficiency? Let us know in the comments if you figure that one out.

On paper the single-motor rear-wheel drive car is more than two seconds slower to 62mph. Mid-range you can feel the 143bhp deficit when driving the cars back-to-back, but no MG owner will feel hard done by. It’s still plenty fast.

Brakes are good too - natural, consistent and not grabby. You can mess with the level of regen and that all largely works how you’d expect and I’m sure you’d try them all out once before deciding your level then keep at that until you hand the car back to the finance company.

RIDE & HANDLING

11.11.25 MGS6EV 51

Like with the MG 4 and MG S5 EV, the 6 is a good steer. The idea of a rear-wheel drive SUV does sound a bit daft if you think about it for too long. But the gains in efficiency as well as drivability are admirable.

The steering is pretty communicative for something of this ilk and the drive modes are nicely tuned - Sport mode giving a touch more feedback rather than simply adding weight.

All models get MacPherson at the front and multi-link in the rear.
The four-wheel car only weighs about 100kg more than the rear-wheel drive model. Not a great deal considering we’re talking around the two-tonne mark. But it feels significantly heavier on the road. Turn in isn’t quite as sharp or as effortless and it thuds into undulating roads more. It pitter patters a touch more at 70mph and just doesn’t feel quite as sweet.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

11.11.25 MGS6EV 4252

The rear-wheel drive cars are capable of up to 329 miles and 4.9 mpkWh on the WLTP cycle. AWD cars do 310 and 4.4.

All models can rapid charge from 10-80% in as little as 38 minutes, depending on charger, obviously.

During a cold day (5 degrees) on mixed routes I managed 3.3mpkWh from the four-wheel drive and 3.4mpkWh from the rear-wheel drive car.
VERDICT

11.11.25 MGS6EV 6024

I was expecting it to be good and it is. In quantifiable terms (range, price, size) it pretty much nails what it set out to achieve - do what the competition does for less.

But it adds a tremendous amount of surprise and delight in the way it drives. The steering’s feedback is good, it flows down a road with minimal fuss, it’s quick and the nannying systems can be turned off fairly quickly. Ride’s good too. Another MG product that could just well have come from a more established European firm.

MG is making a conscious effort to chase retail customers. I can certainly see people heading down to their local dealerships for an S6 EV.
Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.