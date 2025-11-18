The MG S6 EV is another electric SUV from China. It offers a substantial range (up to 329 miles), lots of space, all the kit you’d probably want. And it does it for a competitive price.

It says alot about MG that I am expecting this car to be more than just a numbers game. I’m expecting it to be good.

MG’s electric model line up is looking pretty full now. Its core cars, the MG 4, S5 EV and this S6 EV all sit on the company’s Modular Scalable Platform, with the S6 being the largest and most expensive. It’s supposed to act as a bridge between the core set of electric cars and the step up - the IM 5 and IM 6 models - which are posher, techier and faster. Then completing MG’s EV offerings is the Cyberster that acts as a traditional halo car.

MG has never been one to strictly keep to the slightly archaic “letter-SUV” segment with its sizing and pricing, so at 4.7metres and around £38,000 it rivals different cars in different classes, including the Kia EV3, Skoda Eyaq, Renault Scenic and VW ID 4.

Its stablemate - the S5 EV - is a rival too. But it’s easy to distinguish between the pair as the S6 is larger, has more range and is available with four-wheel drive.