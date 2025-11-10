Once upon a time, back in the annals of history, there may have been an explosion of UK automotive sales greater than that of MG's recent, towering success in this country a 620% leap from 13,000 to 81,000 cars in the four short years between 2019 and 2023.

If so, no one can remember it, and experts reckon MG is safe to claim a most remarkable record.

However, even if there had been a rival high achiever, it's vanishingly unlikely that the pretender would have achieved its feat as MG did while the supporting market around it collapsed in one disastrous year from 2.3 million cars to 1.6 million, as happened in Britain during the first Covid year.

MG's prodigious rise against the most powerful of trends will always loom large in the annals of automotive success.

This is just one of the reasons why Autocar decided to choose MG as its Manufacturer of the Year for 2025, the others being the fact that a large measure of the company's success is due to the work of a British-led design team, centred in a compact studio atop MG Motor UK's imposing headquarters not far from Madame Tussauds in Marylebone, London.

It is run by design director Carl Gotham, whose team count the super-successful 4 EV and the more recent Cyberster sports car among a number of successes, many of which they can't tell us about.

How on earth did all this happen? When MG left British ownership in 2005, it bumped along for years, sometimes making 5000 cars a year but never coming to notice.

Then the wind changed. MG's UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis and the company's head of product and planning, David Allison, both highly experienced industry executives, were drafted in by European chief William Wang to join a tight-knit group of like-minded experts to take MG on what would soon turn into a wild ride.

Pigounakis, Allison and their tiny team of management personnel are rightly proud of their achievement, but they attribute it to an extraordinary range of factors while modestly failing to cite their own inspiration.