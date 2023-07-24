The Mercedes-Benz B200d is the sort of car you might be surprised still exists in 2023: it’s a compact MPV powered by a diesel engine without even a whiff of electrification. A diesel MPV? Is that still legal? Apparently so, and for those prepared to stand against the turning tide, the B200d has plenty to recommend it.

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class range has recently been given a facelift that includes refreshed styling, new kit and a rationalisation of the powertrain line-up. But the concept remains the same: the machine sits on the same platform as the A-Class hatchback, and you can definitely see the family resemblance.

Instead of turning that hatch into a marginally jacked-up compact crossover with rugged cladding, the changes for the B-Class focus on practicality. There’s more head room and extra boot space; proper MPV stuff, basically, even if on its website Mercedes-Benz prefers to use the term ‘Sport Tourer’.

That said, this remains a compact machine and, unlike larger MPVs, it only has five seats and not seven. The rear seats fold in a way that offers reasonable flexibility, but the B200d won’t offer you the true versatility that comes with some van-based models.

The exterior styling changes to the B-Class for this mid-life facelift are minimal. Not that we mind: there wasn’t that much wrong with the previous car, and we’d suspect that compact MPV buyers probably aren’t likely to be making their choices purely on style anyway.

The interior also features a relatively minor makeover, with the biggest focused on the addition of Mercedes-Benz’s latest MBUX infotainment system. On our AMG Line Premium Plus test model, that means a pair of 10.25in screens and a multifunction steering wheel bursting with buttons and (occasionally fiddly) touch controls.