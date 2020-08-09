Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 cabriolet 2020 review

What is it?
Since the demise of the BMW 6 Series Cabriolet, roofless versions of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have enjoyed something of a monopoly in the posh, four-seat convertible marketplace. An Audi S5 Cabriolet is smaller, and not quite as plush; while Munich’s latest 8 Series drop-top is considerably pricier, a bit more focused in its dynamic character, and more or a natural rival for the likes of Mercedes’ own S-Class Cabriolet anyway.
This absence of any bonafide competitors has given the E-Class a healthy dose of breathing room, then. And while Mercedes-Benz will no doubt appreciate that space, it hasn’t afforded the men and women of Stuttgart an opportunity to sit back and let this fifth-generation, ‘W213’ series model tick over unchanged until the end of its lifespan.
For 2020, the E-Class range has been facelifted, and in the case of this range-topping E450 Cabriolet (AMG’s E53 models firmly to one side), that facelift is a fairly significant one. In addition to that snoutier, more visually aggressive looking front end and lightly updated interior that’s common to all new E-Class models, Mercedes has also seen fit to swap the previous E450’s twin-turbocharged V6 out for its new 3.0-litre, single-turbo in-line six.
Codenamed ‘M256’, it’s the same motor that has already appeared in the likes of the latest CLS, S-Class and GLE models; and features the same 48v integrated starter-generator technology - which Mercedes has dubbed EQ Boost - to provide a degree of extra punch and help fill any accelerative flat spots. In E450 guise, the engine alone kicks out a meaty 362bhp and 369lb ft, while the EQ Boost system can dish out an additional 22bhp and 184lb ft at a moments notice. As was the case in the old E450, this is all directed to the road via a nine-speed automatic transmission and Merc’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.
Boris9119
Never Understood an E Class Cab
Would be interested to know how many of these MB sells each year in the UK. I say that because I cannot remeber seeing more than two people in a four seater convertible top down that often? Davis warbles on about long distance open top cruiser.... again, how many owners do that, anyone on the form got this at the top of their must own list?
