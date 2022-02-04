Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

From £39,2807
Lexus has updated the 5 Series rival, with suspension changes promising better comfort and dynamics
by Piers Ward
4 February 2022

What is it?

It’s Lexus’s mid-size saloon to take on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, only this time with a lightly fettled mid-life refresh.

There are design tweaks to the front and rear (to call them mild would be overdoing it) but the ES was a handsome, sharp-looking thing to begin with so there wasn’t much need to mess around with it. This, BMW, is how you do an aggressive grille.

Three-eye LED headlights have been added, to give a wider light throw, and inside there’s a new 12.3in touchscreen that also mercifully retains some physical buttons and yet equally persists with Lexus’s infernal trackpad. We like you being different, Lexus, but there are limits.

Related Lexus ES reviews

There’s also an updated driver assist package, stretching to the usual lane keeping assistance et al and with allegedly smoother steering corrections, plus an interior focus on ‘closer panel spacing’. Given that Lexus fit and finish was fag-paper tight anyway, that’s an impressive statement.

Chassis alterations run to efforts to improve the dynamics and comfort, with more rigid rear suspension braces and a new actuator on the adaptive variable suspension, both designed to offer a more linear feel to the steering and suspension. Although, as you’ll see shortly, it hasn’t worked.

What's it like?

I really love the way Lexus generally goes about things, forging its own path and being all the better for it sometimes, but sadly the ES ploughs away on its own furrow but still ends up falling short of the 5 Series.

The chief bugbear is the ride quality. Over broken surfaces, there’s a disconnect between the seat and the suspension, so one part of the car is reacting in one way and another is moving at a different rate. It means it all feels a bit fussy and flustered, as if the dampers don’t ever really know what they’re meant to be ironing out. Cross axle bumps upset it the most.

It’s odd, because usually Lexus does wafting pretty well (with the exception of the first-gen NX and hatchback CT). A Lexus has generally flowed down a road well - granted, feeling disconnected but at least comfortable. It was never a performance that got road testers frothing at the mouth, but it did at least mean relaxing motoring. In this ES, that’s been lost.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2022 UK first drive review lead

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review
1 Ford Ranger Stormtrak 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review
1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The seats try their best to compensate, with the sort of soft, armchair-like qualities that Volvos and Saabs are/were known for, but over a B-road, the car isn’t relaxing.

That’s not to say it wouldn’t work on motorways. Where the Tarmac is smoother, and the body movements are more consistent, the ES fares better. Suspension noise is well insulated and even the four-cylinder engine note doesn’t get especially intrusive. Although, as ever, the CVT does sound crude if you really press on.

It’s not fast, but then it doesn’t need to be. There’s ample acceleration on offer for what is required, and besides, any more pace really would make the suspension cross.

Should I buy one?

It all adds up to a car that’s surprisingly niche. If you want something that copes with the grinding motorway commute into a city, then the ES copes well. It’s quiet, comfortable on main roads and tough-as-teak well built.

But if you need a car with a bit more duality of purpose, then the big Germans still offer the best bet.

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2022 UK first drive review lead

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review
1 Ford Ranger Stormtrak 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review
1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

View all latest drives