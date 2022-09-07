Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review

This is the lighter version of Ranger Rover's full-fat new flagship. Named the Range Rover P510e (from £126,455) it gets a near-identical set up to the standard RR, but with a plug-in (PHEV) drivetrain.
At the same time as trying the new Range Rover Sport we've had a chance to drive its hybrid sibling. I wasn’t able to back-to-back test it alongside with a regular combusted Range Rover but, as with the Sport, you wouldn’t instinctively know there was a difference in any isolation or comfort.
In fact, trying it alongside a Sport instead was a valuable exercise in seeing how differentiated the two models are. And the answer is: honestly, not light years. Then, is a BMW X7 so different to an X5, or an Audi Q7 to a Q8?
The Range Rover has a terrific ride quality and very low cabin noise, with a mix of materials that it can get away with towards the lower end of its pricing (the P510e is from £126,455, the lesser-powered P440e from £103,485) but at the top end – a £149,400 SV – would feel harder going.
It’s smooth and responsive and when the 3.0 engine is zinging along, it’s doing it very quietly in the background, with just a little sporting edge to it. Things are more responsive if you pull the gearlever into ‘S’ rather than ‘D’ but the electric motor is there to assist anyway – you can just use throttle rather than have to pull gears to make progress. This is a rapid car regardless.
But – and this goes for the Sport drive alongside too – it’s in the energy management where the cleverness lies. Plumb in a destination into the navigation and the car ought to know whether there’s a clean air zone on the way that’ll need electric-only motion, and save some battery for you.
When you have the 'luxury' of throwing weight and cost limitations out the window (as they were already thrown out) you can make a PHEV tax dodger version with as big an engine and battery as you like.
This car's weight (2810kg) needs to be mentioned since it will have a bearing on off road ability, tyre life and fuel consumption for those owners too lazy to be bothered with plugging it in every day. Rather than quote artificially good "official" consumption figures with a fully charged battery, this review really should look the likely 20mpg that many owners will experience on longer runs.
Still, those who can stump up the necessary £150k will not be too concerned with such matters.
All manufacturers should be forced to do the same however when they are given a set test to use for advertising fuel economy the engineers will always find ways around them.
NEDC test was cheated using start/stop technology (or just blatant lies aka VW) and now WLTP is here to avoid the start/stop cheats this plays squarely into PHEV number fudging.
All in the name of 'reducing' emissions, its laughable.