Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive

Approaching two years into the life cycle of the ‘new’ Land Rover Defender, the model range has expanded a little. As has the car.

The Defender 130 is the extra-long version of the off-roader-cum-SUV. Decades ago, back in simpler and more innocent times for Land Rover’s promotional strategy, it would have been the one that looked most at home in safari-style brochure pictures, with a cut-down roof, tourists standing in the back, and some big game wandering past in the distance. Perhaps even some Zulu tribesmen just at the edge of the frame, if you were really lucky.

Nowadays, however, the 130 is the only Defender to offer more than six seats: two up front, and three in both the second and third rows. It’s not available with Land Rover’s front-row jump seat, because that would make it a nine-seater and, for UK taxation purposes at least, technically a minibus. But with what Land Rover claims are eight adult-appropriate seats at its disposal and nearly 400 litres of luggage volume left over when all are in place, the 130 makes a particularly spacious and practical car in any case, even by the standards of large SUVs.

And so it should, frankly, measuring 5358mm in overall length. The car’s extra length is concentrated entirely within a rear overhang that has been extended by 600mm, as well as reprofiled slightly to minimise the compromise to the car’s departure angle. That means it has the same wheelbase as a Defender 110, and only a slightly larger turning circle.

It has a higher standard equipment level than the 110, however, getting height-adjustable air suspension as standard, which accounts for at least part of the car’s relative weight penalty (130s are about 200kg heavier than equivalent 110s). For the moment, engine options are restricted to mild-hybrid six-cylinder petrols and diesels. With the rear-axle packaging associated with Land Rover’s P400e plug-in hybrid option, an eight-seat 130 PHEV would be a very long shot.

Land Rover is on a firm footing in claiming that this is a car big enough for a larger party of adult passengers. While other three-row SUVs offer only child-sized quarters in row three, the Defender’s rearmost seats provide decent head room and leg room for two full-sized occupants. Fitting three adults in the third row wouldn’t be particularly comfortable, and access to and exit from them is via the usual rigmarole of sliding and folding the second row forwards and squeezing through a pretty small gap - only after you’ve disturbed anyone travelling in row two, of course.