New Citroen e-Spacetourer is nine-seat EV with 143-mile range

Citroën is joining the niche electric MPV sector with a battery-powered version of its Spacetourer van-based model.

The e-Spacetourer, which can accommodate up to nine people, features an electric motor putting out 134bhp and 192lb ft of torque in place of the standard model’s diesel engine. Mated to a 50kWh battery pack, that’s enough for a WLTP-certified 143-mile range and a top speed of 80mph.

Three driving modes allow you to reduce or increase the power level to conserve range. Eco mode drops the output to 80bhp and reduces the air-con power draw, Normal increases that to 107bhp and Power brings the full 134bhp.

Citroën claims the under-floor positioning of the battery pack means there is no impact on space inside over the standard, medium-length (4.95m) Spacetourer on which it is based. The battery itself is warrantied for eight years and 100,000 miles up to 70% capacity.

The e-Spacetourer comes with a Type 2 home charger, with an optional 7.4kW wallbox offered. It’s also capable of rapid charging at up to 100kW, taking the battery from empty to 80% in 30 minutes. Charging can be monitored via an app, while model-specific features such as thermal pre-conditioning are added.

Pricing for the e-Spacetourer has yet to be revealed but, with top-spec versions of the diesel model costing upwards of £40,000, it’s likely to be in that region. First examples will arrive in the UK at the end of 2020.

