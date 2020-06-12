New Citroen e-Spacetourer is nine-seat EV with 143-mile range

Citroen’s van-based electric MPV joins Peugeot sibling with 134bhp electric motor; hits dealers towards the end of the year
12 June 2020

Citroën is joining the niche electric MPV sector with a battery-powered version of its Spacetourer van-based model.

The e-Spacetourer, which can accommodate up to nine people, features an electric motor putting out 134bhp and 192lb ft of torque in place of the standard model’s diesel engine. Mated to a 50kWh battery pack, that’s enough for a WLTP-certified 143-mile range and a top speed of 80mph. 

Three driving modes allow you to reduce or increase the power level to conserve range. Eco mode drops the output to 80bhp and reduces the air-con power draw, Normal increases that to 107bhp and Power brings the full 134bhp. 

Citroën claims the under-floor positioning of the battery pack means there is no impact on space inside over the standard, medium-length (4.95m) Spacetourer on which it is based. The battery itself is warrantied for eight years and 100,000 miles up to 70% capacity. 

The e-Spacetourer comes with a Type 2 home charger, with an optional 7.4kW wallbox offered. It’s also capable of rapid charging at up to 100kW, taking the battery from empty to 80% in 30 minutes. Charging can be monitored via an app, while model-specific features such as thermal pre-conditioning are added. 

Pricing for the e-Spacetourer has yet to be revealed but, with top-spec versions of the diesel model costing upwards of £40,000, it’s likely to be in that region. First examples will arrive in the UK at the end of 2020. 

READ MORE

Peugeot e-Traveller launched as eight-seat electric MPV

New Citroën boss on the C1's future, MPVs and missing WRC

Citroën readies Audi-rivalling premium saloon for 2021

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Back to top
Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week