There are more than 17,000 rapid and ultra-rapid EV chargers in the UK, across more than 6500 locations.
Capable of delivering up to 480kW of power, they're key to the uptake of electric cars, but what are they like to use?
To find out, I visited 10 charging stations, a mix of large 'hubs' near major routes and one or two smaller ones, whose operators tend to favour more local sites. I wanted to know how easy the chargers were to use, how suitable the locations were, how easy they were to find and what state the toilets were in. There were surprises and disappointments…
Instavolt
Test location: Stroud Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire
Charging speed: 160kW
Cost: 87p/kWh
We like: Easy to find and to use
We don't like: Missed out on the summer tariff
Instavolt's special summer tariff of 54p/kWh (50p for subscribers) was available at 10 locations but unfortunately not this one.
Still, that felt immaterial when my selected charger wouldn't recognise my credit or debit cards. A fellow user suggested I do a chip and PIN purchase to 'reset' one of them. At the nearby Costa, I bought some water with the credit card and was back in business. My Kia EV9 was at 79% so I just gave it a top-up to 81%, which took five minutes. A 'how to charge' info board made the process pain-free.
The site was well signed from the access road but hard to miss anyway, being essentially a large car park with 32 rapid chargers in bright white. It was EV driver Keith Kelsey's first time there. "I saw the other chap helping you," he said. "We EV drivers stick together at times of crisis. Contactless doesn't always work."
Tesla
Test location: Brookfield Shopping Centre, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire
Charging speed: 250kW
Cost: 55p/kWh
We like: Great value, all makes
We don't like: Not obvious to see, non-EV parkers
Located just off the busy A10 and only a few miles from the M25, this 16-charger station sits within a vast shopping centre complex at the back of a car park. In Tesla terms, it's pretty standard, discreet and no shelter but plenty of room to manoeuvre. It is an all-makes site (not all are), and with one tap of the card, my Kia was drawing around 85kW. There were six cars present when I visited.
If you have an EV a home charger is essential.
I do 4-5,000 miles a year, so mostly have no need to use public chargers, but when i do I often experience some problem or another. Last time I think was Gridserve promising a discount if you download the App.
The only problem, the App wouldn't work with the chargers, with the ensuing fiasco!
These companies really don't care whether it works properly or not, their business model seemingly being, there are always plenty more customers (mugs) to use the chargers!
Sorry, I'm with xxxx on this, the situation just isn't good enough.
Lack of signage, wonky charge/pay sequences, temperamental chargers, apps, ringing the helpline, extortionate p/kWh and now something else I'd never heard of to add to your holiday enjoyment - parking rules and threats of fines.
No wonder people buy Teslas.