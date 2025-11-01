There are more than 17,000 rapid and ultra-rapid EV chargers in the UK, across more than 6500 locations.

Capable of delivering up to 480kW of power, they're key to the uptake of electric cars, but what are they like to use?

To find out, I visited 10 charging stations, a mix of large 'hubs' near major routes and one or two smaller ones, whose operators tend to favour more local sites. I wanted to know how easy the chargers were to use, how suitable the locations were, how easy they were to find and what state the toilets were in. There were surprises and disappointments…

Instavolt

Test location: Stroud Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire

Charging speed: 160kW

Cost: 87p/kWh

We like: Easy to find and to use

We don't like: Missed out on the summer tariff

Instavolt's special summer tariff of 54p/kWh (50p for subscribers) was available at 10 locations but unfortunately not this one.

Still, that felt immaterial when my selected charger wouldn't recognise my credit or debit cards. A fellow user suggested I do a chip and PIN purchase to 'reset' one of them. At the nearby Costa, I bought some water with the credit card and was back in business. My Kia EV9 was at 79% so I just gave it a top-up to 81%, which took five minutes. A 'how to charge' info board made the process pain-free.

The site was well signed from the access road but hard to miss anyway, being essentially a large car park with 32 rapid chargers in bright white. It was EV driver Keith Kelsey's first time there. "I saw the other chap helping you," he said. "We EV drivers stick together at times of crisis. Contactless doesn't always work."

Tesla

Test location: Brookfield Shopping Centre, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire

Charging speed: 250kW

Cost: 55p/kWh

We like: Great value, all makes

We don't like: Not obvious to see, non-EV parkers

Located just off the busy A10 and only a few miles from the M25, this 16-charger station sits within a vast shopping centre complex at the back of a car park. In Tesla terms, it's pretty standard, discreet and no shelter but plenty of room to manoeuvre. It is an all-makes site (not all are), and with one tap of the card, my Kia was drawing around 85kW. There were six cars present when I visited.