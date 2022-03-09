Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Largely, the Renegade makes good use of its electrification. The model’s e-creeping and e-queueing functions are effective and the energy recovery from cruising is excellent, particularly on steeper inclines. Granted, most drivers won’t have to contend with the steep hillside roads like on our drive around Stellantis’s base in Turin, but most should have no problems keeping the Renegade’s battery topped up.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine kicks in smoothly when accelerating in e-mode, although it can feel like the transition comes slightly too early. Still, Jeep describes the transition between EV and ICE as seamless and, unless you’re heavy on the accelerator, it is hard to immediately notice when you’re back on petrol power.

Jeep says electrifying the gearbox in this way helps to improve fuel consumption and at the same time driving dynamics. It’s not too bad, but on steeper inclines and faster roads, it felt sluggish to shift up and often left the engine gasping for air.

Handling, meanwhile, is still sophisticated and direct in the corners. Grip and stability are both decent, but a reliance on assistance tech somewhat dampens the Renegade’s feel and enjoyment. The ride is also largely uncompromised by the weight added by the battery and the two electric motors but, as with the standard Renegade, there’s significant vibration on tougher, rougher city Tarmac.

Not much has changed inside the Renegade. The interior appears robust in some areas and the doors are largely scratchy plastics. New customisation options to display hybrid-related statistics on the digital driver display are welcome, as is the panoramic roof fitted to our test car, which makes the cabin feel light and airy.