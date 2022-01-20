BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep Renegade and Compass gain mild e-Hybrid variants
UP NEXT
Lamborghini Sterrato off-road supercar spotted testing

Jeep Renegade and Compass gain mild e-Hybrid variants

Jeep says mild hybrid models offer a new entry point into its growing range of electrified vehicles
News
3 mins read
20 January 2022

Jeep has revealed pricing and specification information for new mild-hybrid variants of the Renegade and Compass SUVs, which start from £31,130 and £32,895 respectively.

The two models already offer plug-in powertrains but gain a new e-hybrid option, which the firm says provides savings of 15% on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to petrol models currently on sale.

Both cars are driven by a four cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 130bhp and 177lb ft, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. 

Related articles

A 15kW (20bhp) electric motor offers energy recuperation, regenerative braking and fully-electric drive during vehicle start-up and setting off, when parking, at low speeds and when cruising. 

The Renegade and Compass both benefit from similar levels of equipment, including an updated instrument panel to display information about the hybrid system. 

An 8.4in touchscreen display is fitted as standard, which can be upgraded to a larger 10.1in unit on the Compass. The models gain a pre-installed Uconnect box, used to control remote functions with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Both cars also gain a selection of safety software as standard, including traffic sign recognition, speed assist, drowsy driver alerts, emergency braking and for the first time in Europe, level two autonomous driving with adaptive cruise control and lane centering. 

Both cost significantly less than their plug-in counterparts and gain a special Upland specification at launch. 

Upland models gain bespoke design features including a Maz Azur exterior paint, a two-tone black roof and 17in gloss black wheels on the Renegade, upgraded to 18in alloys on the Compass. Both also receive a special front grille with a bronze chrome finish.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade

Jeep’s core values are applied to a Fiat-based compact crossover, but established rivals like the Mazda CX-5, Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Yeti have set the bar rather high

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, the Upland is equipped with recycled materials including Seaqual seats made from recycled plastic. Recycled materials have also been used for some of the Renegade’s interior door panels, while the Compass gains recycled door panels and dashboard. 

The Compass is available with four trim levels: Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S, with prices starting from £32,895. The smaller Renegade is offered with Upland and S specifications and is priced from £31,130. 

Jeep says the plug-in 4xe range of its cars currently account for more than 25 per cent of the brand’s European sales and that its flagship Grand Cherokee will also receive a plug-in model later this year. 

The US firm says mild hybrid variants offer a new entrypoint into the range for customers who are interested in electrification. 

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio, and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe” said Antonella Bruno, head of Jeep’s European operations. 

Car Review
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade
Read our full road test review
Read more

“The Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid offer a new entry point into our electrified portfolio expanding our sales momentum by offering more hybrid options to more European customers. This product expansion will continue in the summer of this year with the introduction of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee,” Bruno said.

UK Deliveries will begin in March. Autocar has contacted Jeep for full equipment and specification levels. 

Used cars for sale

 Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Longitude 5dr
2016
£10,795
61,184miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4 Multiair Limited 5dr
2015
£10,978
67,859miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Longitude 5dr
2016
£10,990
49,669miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4 Multiair Longitude 5dr
2016
£10,995
53,702miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Dawn Of Justice 5dr
2016
£11,386
67,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4 Multiair Longitude 5dr
2015
£11,465
48,314miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 2.0 Multijet Longitude 5dr 4wd
2015
£11,495
41,745miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 E-torq Longitude 5dr
2016
£11,500
59,016miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Limited 5dr
2016
£11,500
60,068miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

View all latest drives