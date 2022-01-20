Jeep Renegade and Compass gain mild e-Hybrid variants

Jeep has revealed pricing and specification information for new mild-hybrid variants of the Renegade and Compass SUVs, which start from £31,130 and £32,895 respectively.

The two models already offer plug-in powertrains but gain a new e-hybrid option, which the firm says provides savings of 15% on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to petrol models currently on sale.

Both cars are driven by a four cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 130bhp and 177lb ft, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

A 15kW (20bhp) electric motor offers energy recuperation, regenerative braking and fully-electric drive during vehicle start-up and setting off, when parking, at low speeds and when cruising.

The Renegade and Compass both benefit from similar levels of equipment, including an updated instrument panel to display information about the hybrid system.

An 8.4in touchscreen display is fitted as standard, which can be upgraded to a larger 10.1in unit on the Compass. The models gain a pre-installed Uconnect box, used to control remote functions with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Both cars also gain a selection of safety software as standard, including traffic sign recognition, speed assist, drowsy driver alerts, emergency braking and for the first time in Europe, level two autonomous driving with adaptive cruise control and lane centering.

Both cost significantly less than their plug-in counterparts and gain a special Upland specification at launch.

Upland models gain bespoke design features including a Maz Azur exterior paint, a two-tone black roof and 17in gloss black wheels on the Renegade, upgraded to 18in alloys on the Compass. Both also receive a special front grille with a bronze chrome finish.