Jeep readies EV crossover for 2023 launch

Jeep's first EV will be a Dacia Duster-sized crossover - and it's been caught without any camouflage
24 August 2022

Jeep will ramp up the electrification of its line-up with an entry-level SUV to sit below the Jeep Renegade – and the electric version has been caught with no disguise during a film shoot. 

A name for the American brand’s newest model has not been revealed yet and details are scarce, but it is expected to be related to the Peugeot 2008, given the similarities in size and positioning, and the platform-sharing arrangements in place at Stellantis, parent company to both. 

This all-electric version should, therefore, be a close relation to the electric Peugeot E-2008 - and is tipped to use Stellantis's CMP architecture, as used for EV and combustion versions of the similarly sized Vauxhall Mokka and DS 3 Crossback.

The EV was shown earlier this year as part of a wide-reaching electrification strategy presentation given by Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares (below), and this newly spotted production-ready version looks to hold largely true to that render - with heavily flared arches, Jeep's trademark seven-slot grille, chunky black cladding and a two-tone paint job. 

It is clearly more urban-oriented than Jeep's full-sized SUVs, and could even be lined up as a replacement for the Renegade, which is approaching its eigtht birthday. 

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier recently confirmed the company will add a pure-electric model in "every major SUV segment" by 2025, by which point 70% of its global sales will be electrified.

The baby SUV will sit at the bottom of the range, as part of a five-car line-up. It will also be offered in hybrid form - as previewed by recently spotted test mules with visible exhaust pipes. 

Expected to be revealed this year and launched in 2023, it will be one of 100 new products to be launched by Stellantis between now and 2030. Overall, Stellantis will launch 75 new battery-electric models by 2030, and be selling five million annually by that point.

wmb 17 July 2022

This is looking good! In the spy photo at the top, the vehicle has a fuel door in the rear quarter panel. Yet, in the lower photo embedded in the article, there is no fuel door shown in that same section of the vehicle. So it would seem that this Jeep and others that ride on this shared platform, charge from the rear, like many Teslas, while many other brands have their charging port somewhere in the front of the vehicle.

xxxx 16 July 2022

Jacked up 2008 that'll be overpriced and underwhelming, like all other Jeeps then.

Ski Kid 16 July 2022

JLR should be doing something like this they would sell loadsjaguar electric under £40k not the £100k to£200k they elude to .

xxxx 16 July 2022
Ski Kid wrote:

JLR should be doing something like this they would sell loadsjaguar electric under £40k not the £100k to£200k they elude to .

Since when is the I-Pace priced upto the £200k that YOU elude to.

