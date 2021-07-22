Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

The Tucson has been a mainstay of the Hyundai line-up since 2004, and the firm certainly sees that run extending. It is the firm’s best selling model in the UK after all, and Hyundai has said its aim is to keep the SUV at the forefront of the brand, with a heavy focus on fleet drivers seeking a BIK-friendly family hauler.

The Tucson saw a radical and well-received design overhaul earlier this year. It distanced itself from the old model, with a new front grille, bonnet design and LED lighting arrangement. While there are no extravagant design specifics for this variant, changes under the skin mean the Tucson now has the most diverse array of available powertrains in the Korean giant's line-up. The plug-in hybrid tested here runs a four-cylinder petrol engine mated with a 67kW electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission.

In total, the Tucson produces a gutsy 261bhp and 258 lb ft. Kerb weight comes in at just under two tonnes, which depending on specification can be as much as 499kg more than the standard model. The Tucson pays the price for this added bulk with a 0-62mph time of 8.6secs, beaten by the likes of the VW Tiguan eHybrid. Rivalries aside, it’s still one of the most capable specifications in the line-up, with a top speed of 118mph and, of course, the option of engine-off running for up to 31 miles.

Our test car was in top-rung Ultimate specification, which is equipped with 19in alloy wheels, an impressive haul of safety assist systems, a panoramic sunroof and electric seats. It also benefited from the optional Tech Pack, which includes electronically controlled suspension (ECS), park assist, blind spot camera and collision assist, as well as an electric tailgate which gives way to a practical 558-litre boot.