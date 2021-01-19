Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

From £18,6668
All-wheel-drive version of the new, sharp-suited best-seller gets a 48V helping hand
by Steve Cropley
19 January 2021

What is it?

Hyundai’s family-sized Tucson SUV is its best-selling model to date, now in its fourth generation since its 2004 debut, so you’d expect it to come in plenty of versions. Most are two-wheel drive, but there are basic petrol and diesel powertrains, lots of mild hybrids, several levels of full hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid a few months away.

However, there’s less choice if you want a four-wheel-drive Tucson. You’re restricted to the spec of our test car, a 178bhp mild hybrid whose smooth and efficient transverse 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is assisted by a 48V integrated starter-generator driving through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s fulltime four-wheel drive, like its many rivals, bristling with traction controls and a selectable hill descent function.

The all-new Tucson is a little bigger than the outgoing model (20mm longer, all of which appears to go into rear leg room) and it has a new, rakish design style that lifts it out of the crowd. Its 4.5m overall length fits neatly between a Nissan Qashqai and Volvo XC40.

What's it like?

Our test car was a top-spec Ultimate, complete with an impressive safety package, lots of driver-assist electronics and well-organised audio and climate touch controls in two 10.25in screens in the centre of the dashboard. There’s a highly configurable twin-dial driver display, whose design and colour changes with the driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

Drivers unfamiliar with what a 48V starter-generator can contribute will be surprised by this car’s smoothness, its high gearing when cruising and its urgent off-the-mark low-speed acceleration. Steering is light but accurate and the car rides comfortably on motorways.

The Tucson is one of those cars with which you feel instantly familiar. The only mild criticism we have is that the front wheels sometimes scrabble a bit on quick departures while the rear wheels are receiving the message that they’re supposed to drive, too.

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

Should I buy one?

The Tucson is a nicely made and cleverly modernised replacement for an already good car with styling that will be a talking point and road manners plenty good enough to enjoy.

It’s very much the well-rounded machine we’ve come to expect.

giulivo 19 January 2021
Nice car, though. I have a 3rd gen Kia Sportage and I am happy with what you get from Hyundai Kia for your hard earned.
giulivo 19 January 2021
In my book, "full time awd" means that traction goes permanently to all four wheels. Here, as in many SUVs, the rear wheels are permanently ready to automatically engage (as confirmed in the body of the article) via a Haldex multiplate central clutch, not permanently engaged via a central diff.

