Honda E Advance 2020 review

What is it?
A theme common to many electric cars is that their weight and architecture lead to them feeling lead-footed and brittle. The Honda E has circumnavigated that issue. So, whatever else comes of this sub-supermini hatchback, attractive but not quite as pretty as the concept that preceded it, one of its plus points will be the way it drives.
Its new platform provides allround independent suspension with a MacPherson strut at each corner; dynamically, Honda has targeted much larger cars. For rolling comfort, smoothness and refinement, the E succeeds where others have not.
There is a catch, of course. This is a compact car – 3.9m long – that can be so only because it has a small energy store. While almost every manufacturer strives to fit a capacity of 60kWh or more (the Nissan Leaf e+ has 62kWh), the E has a liquid-cooled battery pack of just 35.5kWh between its axles. Resulting range, in 151bhp form, is a WLTP-certified 125 miles on 17in wheels or 137 miles on 16in wheels. And on our cold test day, it managed even less than that.
The E comes in two flavours: the regular 134bhp model and the 151bhp Advance tested here, which respectively cost a not-insignificant £26,160 and £28,660 after the plugin grant. Both can be slow-charged at a rate of up to 6.6kW or DC rapid-charged at up to 100kW, although a 50kW fill will be almost as quick – 31 minutes from 0-80%, rather than 30. It’s like flying from Birmingham to Newcastle: no sooner than you’re up to speed, it’s time to wind down again.
Join the debate
si73
I really want to like this, I
Still, it should do well for mostly town users who want something more premium than an e-up, until the new e mini comes out which will be similarly priced and premium.
abkq
Ilike everything about this
Ilike everything about this car - looks (external + internal), size, visibility (as reported), ride comfort (as reported), stability (as implied - EV's low C of G) - except its small range.
I would also prefer the car to be more slab sided. One of the reasons contemporary cars feel claustrophobic inside (in addition to super thick pillars) is the excessive inward curve from the glasshouse upwards. This is maybe for aerodynamic reasons, but as this car isnt going to be driven at high speed, I'd rather have a spacious-feeling cabin instead.
Thekrankis
Skoda must be laughing.
Their electric Citigo is looking like a cracking urban runabout at a much lower price with a longer range.
The Apprentice
Thekrankis wrote:
Don't think so. Different markets, price won't be the only factor. The Honda is not just transport, they have gone out their way to make it 'designer wear' which will always be expected to cost more. Superdry don't go bust just because there is also a Primark in the same mall.
Peter Cavellini
Looks good.
Yep, I concur, a City/ Town car, not a weekly food shop ( don't think the boots big enough), it's range isn't great so it's as stated above, looks, it's pleasing on the Eye, the interior looks cheap in some areas, the dash for instance, the wood effect looks 1970's Formica, seat covers looks cheap,and the other thing is the start price, you've really got to want one if your prepared to part with £26-28K for one.
The Apprentice
Space will be fine, its for
Space will be fine, its for singletons and trendy couples, no one is going monthly food shopping 4 up in it so the back seats and footwell are plenty of room for the biggest shopping trip.
xxxx
Intention?
I don't think Honda ever intended to mass produce it in the true sense of a city car purely because they know THEY couldn't make a cost effective BEV, they've kept the price high to restrict sales. It's a 'me too' electric car and unless Honda pull their finger out they're fall further behind.
Add your comment