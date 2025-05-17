At first, it’s hard to see a purpose for the new £52k Ford Ranger MS-RT, given that there are already seven models in the Ford Ranger line-up.

This starts with the no-frills, four-pot XL at £29k and extends upwards to the Baja-influenced Ranger Raptor at £51k, complete with 288bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, locking differentials, racing shocks and four-wheel drive.

Scan the specifications, though, and light dawns. For all the racy body bits and the claim of “a motorsport aesthetic” for this pick-up truck’s styling, the components that matter are the ultra-torquey 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6, the standard four-wheel drive, the 21in alloy wheels wearing 275/45 Continental performance rubber, the 3.5-tonne towing capacity and the butch-looking tow hook protruding from the girder-like rear chassis crossbeam.

The MS-RT seems destined to become the handsome prime mover in a rig that might include a large trailer, caravan or horsebox. Or maybe it will be found on the nation’s boat ramps, helping yachts reach their natural habitat.