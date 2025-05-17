Ford Ranger MS-RT review

6

New sporting variant of luxo-truck takes different approach to Raptor

At first, it’s hard to see a purpose for the new £52k Ford Ranger MS-RT, given that there are already seven models in the Ford Ranger line-up.

This starts with the no-frills, four-pot XL at £29k and extends upwards to the Baja-influenced Ranger Raptor at £51k, complete with 288bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, locking differentials, racing shocks and four-wheel drive.

MS-RT stands for M-Sport Road Technology, a business that grew out of the Cumbria-based M-Sport rally engineering outfit. It specialises in spicing up commercial Fords, and more models are tipped to follow its Transit Custom van and new Ranger.
Steve Cropley
Editor-in-chief

Scan the specifications, though, and light dawns. For all the racy body bits and the claim of “a motorsport aesthetic” for this pick-up truck’s styling, the components that matter are the ultra-torquey 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6, the standard four-wheel drive, the 21in alloy wheels wearing 275/45 Continental performance rubber, the 3.5-tonne towing capacity and the butch-looking tow hook protruding from the girder-like rear chassis crossbeam.

The MS-RT seems destined to become the handsome prime mover in a rig that might include a large trailer, caravan or horsebox. Or maybe it will be found on the nation’s boat ramps, helping yachts reach their natural habitat.

DESIGN & STYLING

9
ford ranger msrt 2025 Review rear static 34

The MS-RT also has a load capacity of a full 1000kg, rather than the 600kg of the even racier Raptor, below which it sits on the price ladder.

Although it claims the same ‘ultimate street truck’ vibe as the Raptor, the MS-RT is different in many important ways.

It has electric retractable running boards that fold out when you open a door.
Steve Cropley
Editor-in-chief

First, the visuals. It has a uniquely sporty frontal treatment with different grille details and low-level air scoops that emphasise its 40mm-lower-riding suspension. There’s a roof spoiler at the end of the cab, another on top of the tailgate and the rear underbody affects a diffuser – more show than go. 

While it uses the same 10-speed automatic gearbox as other Ranger variants, the MS-RT has a diesel rather than a petrol V6, which means its fuel consumption is always 30% better than the petrol Raptor and it will cruise at least 150 miles farther on a tank.

Even so, it produces 20% more torque (443lb ft at 1750-2250rpm), although its power of 237bhp at a relaxed 3250rpm does give ground to the higher-revving Raptor’s 288bhp at 5500rpm. But performance isn’t far behind: the 0-62mph sprint takes 8.7sec, about a second slower.

INTERIOR

8
ford ranger msrt 2025 Review dash 26

Inside, the MS-RT uses the same pleasantly car-like collection of materials that give an aura of quality with long-life durability.

The sporty front seats, similar but different in design from the Raptor’s, have exaggerated side bolsters and are faced with a combination of suede and ‘non-animal leather’, which works fine.

In short, this is a comprehensively equipped but easily understood cabin.
Steve Cropley
Editor-in-chief

The central touchscreen is reminiscent of the Raptor’s but the display directly ahead of the driver is simpler and less configurable.

Lots of Raptor toys – a variety of settings for steering effort, damper stiffness, angry exhaust note – are missing but you still get an excellent rear-view camera, speed limit sign recognition, keyless entry, active park assist, rain-sensing wipers and a variety of dash-selectable drive modes (Normal, Eco, Tow Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Sand).

There’s also a familiar rotary selector for the various transmission modes (2WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD Locked), plus hill descent control.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
ford ranger msrt 2025 Review front action 44

The engine is quiet, smooth, strong and nearly always unobtrusive, especially since its low-end shove means there’s no point in revving it hard.

The auto ’box works well most of the time but doesn’t have the control offered by the Raptor’s column-mounted shift paddles. Instead there are three close-packed and near-invisible switches on one side of the central gearknob, meant to allow the driver to control the gearbox manually.

Control systems aside, the performance is just about what I'd expect from a performance-ish pick-up.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

You feel for them in moments of need and invariably get it wrong, not least because it’s difficult to remember which anonymous button does what. It’s the Ranger’s poorest control feature.

RIDE & HANDLING

4
ford ranger msrt 2025 Review rear corner 32

If you’re used to the quality damping and relatively soft ride of the Raptor, you won’t much enjoy the ride quality of the MS-RT.

It takes a different direction, riding lower with less suspension travel and running deliberately stiffer dampers. This controls body roll well, takes advantage of the big, sporty tyres and sharpens the steering, but there’s a limit to just how much a fundamentally cumbersome, 5.4m-long vehicle weighing 2.3 tonnes can benefit from agility tweaks.

This feels like one of those trucks from the olden days that ‘needs a couple of cement bags in the back’.
Steve Cropley
Editor-in-chief

The unladen ride is poor, especially at low speeds. The MS-RT crashes into potholes and picks up surface irregularities more than both its siblings and its rivals. 

Things do improve if you go faster, but authentic comfort, even average comfort, is not this Ranger’s strong suit.

VERDICT

ford ranger msrt 2025 Review front static 29

It’s easy to imagine plenty of buyers being attracted by the MS-RT’s image, durability and good looks. No argument, it draws admiring glances, but we would advise any serious customer to take a good, long road test over typical UK roads before they commit.

It's a car that makes you feel invincible. For better and for worse.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

