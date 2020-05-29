Ford Fiesta ST Mountune M235 2020 UK review

What is it?
Three wheels or two, it genuinely doesn’t seem to matter. For one of the friendliest but also most addictively feral performance cars from any era and at any price, anything less than the full four contact patches appears to be its preferred mode of attack.
The M235’s gymnastic talent is something we’ll return to but, on paper, tuning stalwart Mountune’s latest take on the Ford Fiesta ST is simply for the person who wants an everyday supermini but craves something hotter in the engine bay.
This £890 aftermarket kit duly delivers, pushing Ford’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ecoboost engine to the brink of what it can reliably muster before stronger internals are required at considerable cost. Power rises from 197bhp to 232bhp while torque increases 44lb ft to 258lb ft for a 0-62mph time that sneaks below six seconds and midrange performance that feels, to put it lightly, decidedly grown-up.
The hardware changes are modest, and that’s reflected in the price. Included is an upgraded aluminium airbox, high-flow panel filter and a new lower air-feed hose, which together prepare the ground for an ‘mTune’ smartflash drive to plug into the car’s OBD port and safely lay down Mountune’s engine map. The software can then be switched off (and back on again) via your smartphone, and there’s one very good, exhaust-related reason why you might want to.
That is the basic M235 upgrade. However, as with all of Mountune’s development cars, this particular Fiesta ST exists as a rolling menu of everything an owner on a generous but not bottomless budget might try.
It therefore uses Mountune’s high-flow induction hose (£85) and beautifully finished throttle body elbow (£99). Look through the lower grille and you’ll also see a new prototype intercooler, which maintains performance through a wide range of ambient temperatures and is expected to cost around £350. You may have noticed the car is also sitting closer to the ground than standard – by 20mm, thanks to new springs (also prototypes, so no price) that use similar load settings to the factory items, only with less travel.
Join the debate
LP in Brighton
What's not mentioned here
There is no mention here of reliability, fuel consumption, exhaust emissions or insurance costs. Presumably Ford opted for slighly less performance for the sake of the above, but Motune have less responsibility. The question is will the average owner declare this modification to their insurance company and what affect will this have on the premium? The obvious temptation will be for buyers to not declare the modification (bearing in mind it can be "switched off" with a phone app. But doing so would void the policy, resulting in the car not being insured.
Bob Cholmondeley
LP in Brighton wrote:
If an owner lands up in trouble, because they have invalidated their insurance by failing to declare a change, it is not down to Mountune. That owner has only him or herself to blame, for their own stupidity.
Citytiger
LP in Brighton wrote:
Generally, well executed tunes (Mountune ones are) have no effect on reliability, hence the reason Ford have previously offered these previously without affecting the standard warranty, they can also improve emissions or not change them, and can increase fuel efficiency.
However any responsible owner should inform their insurance of any modification they make to their vehicle that makes it different from factory spec, it may or may not increase your insurance costs, but it might invalidate any claim or even cover if you dont declare them.
As an example, I fitted painted rear parking sensors to one of my wifes previous cars, I informed the insurance, and they noted it down, but it didnt cost me anything, a few months later, someone drove into the back of her and damaged the rear bumper, because I had informed the insurance, they claimed from the other party to cover the cost of fitting new parking sensors even though they were not standard. If I had not declared them, I may have had to have them fitted again at my own expense because some insurers will only pay to return a car back to factory spec.
Biter
Seems a no brained to get
Seems a no brained to get this. I wonder if you can order it while specking a new car that same as other Montune packs.
Add your comment