Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2019 review

First mid-engined Corvette feels like a huge step forward from its predecessors, but the critical question is whether its bargain price will translate to non-American sales

15 October 2019
What is it?

The new, eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette delivers many impressive statistics. But none is more remarkable than the one with the dollar sign in front of it.

Persuade an American dealer to sell the base car at its official MRSP list price - unlikely for several months at least - and it will cost just $59,995. This for a mid-engined 490 hp sportscar with performance that gets it close to supercar territory. Bargain is an overused term, but it's hard to think of any better way to describe the C8.

Of course, there is no chance that any Corvette would ever officially reach the UK with the direct sterling equivalent of that pricetag; currently translating to around £49,000. Context is everything here, and in the 'States that means the entry-level C8 is cheaper than the $60,250 base Porsche 718 Boxster.

Even selecting the plushest available 3LT trim package for $71,495 and adding both the $5000 Z51 performance pack (which brings a sports exhaust, a limited slip differential, bigger brakes, upgraded aero and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres in place of standard all-seasons) and adding adaptive dampers for $1895 still brings in a fully laden 'Vette for less than the $81,950 Porsche charges for an unoptioned Cayman GTS 'Stateside.

While supercar makers can afford to throw exotic materials at structures, the C8 has been built around a far lower-cost aluminium structure. There are two carbonfibre parts to add strength in critical areas, one being a panel underneath the central "backbone", the other the rear bumper beam. Chevrolet claims the C8's structure is 19 percent stiffer than that of the C7.

It is bigger, too. Indeed big, full stop: the 2723mm wheelbase in 248mm longer than that of the Cayman and the overall length of 4630mm makes it longer than almost any other mid-engined two-seater and 134mm longer than the front-engined C7. The advantage of that is the relatively spacious cabin and the added practicality of the rear luggage compartment. The C8 has also lost the transverse rear leaf spring of other recent 'Vettes, now having coil springs at each corner.

Chevrolet has been talking about a mid-engined Corvette for several decades; the original plan was for the previous-generation C7 to make the switch until GM's bankruptcy in 2009 saw the project cancelled. While much about the C8 is new beyond the novelty of reversing the order of passengers and powerplant, much is familiar as well. Design riffs hard on the same themes, with a very similar sharky front end to that of the outgoing car and familiar rear lights. Exterior bodywork is still made from glassfibre, and the core of the mechanical package is the time-honoured 'small block' pushrod V8, this driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed twin clutch gearbox.

What's it like?

First impressions are overwhelmingly positive, the new Corvette looking smart and well-finished, its cabin lacking the powerful aroma of resin and cheap plastic that characterised its predecessors. The car I drove in Michigan was a top-spec 3LT, with pretty much every easily-touched non-glass surface in the cabin being made from Alcantara, leather or carbonfibre.

Ergonomics aren't entirely successful, the long row of switches for heating and ventilation between the front seats are hard to see and the driver's seat is mounted higher than the passenger's; even its lowest position feels too high. Headroom is also limited for taller drivers although - another Corvette trademark - the C8 remains a targa, with a lift-out roof panel. (A full convertible will be offered later.) The steering wheel is probably the squarest fitted to any car since the Austin Allegro and - to get the niggles out of the way - the long dashboard and shallow windscreen angle throw up lots of distracting reflections.

Such grievances make a very modest heap next to the Corvette's considerable virtues; it is a hugely likeable car. GM's decision to stick with the pushrod V8 for the entry-level car is vindicated within a couple of minutes; while short on technical sophistication it is effective, willing and hugely charismatic. Despite the relocation, noise levels have actually fallen slightly, the C8 having much less of the low-frequency hum of previous Vettes. Throttle response is instant, mid-range is keen and although the engine only revs to 6600rpm, it sounds better in proximity to its limiter than some posher alternatives do hundreds or even thousands of revs higher.

In terms or raw performance the new Corvette doesn't feel dramatically quicker than the old one, although the mid-engined layout has improved acceleration numbers. Chevrolet claims it will be able to deliver a sub-3 second 0-60mph time using its launch control; there is also the option to warm rear tyres through a strategic burn-out using the ability to clutch-dump by pulling and then releasing both gearchange paddles at once. On rural backroads I didn't do any of that; but a stamped-throttle start resulted in a 3.5-second 0-60mph time on the car's in-built performance timer.

The big difference is a dramatic increase in both stability and driver confidence. Even the entry-level C7 felt edgy when asked to carry big speed on twisty roads. The new car has huge grip everywhere, and none of the sensation that it is trying to work out where to spit you off. Only big throttle openings in tighter corners get the rear running short on adhesion; on faster stuff it feels absolutely planted. Impressively pliant ride quality helps here too, the Corvette handling crests and compressions especially well with the optional adaptive dampers in both soft Tour and firmer Sport modes.

There is a downside to so much grip: very limited sensation through the steering wheel at road speeds. The rack is fast-geared and front-end responses are keen, you quickly build faith in the car's ability to generate G-forces, but steering feedback is never better than muted. I suspect it would improve with the larger, sustained loadings of track use, but I only drove it on road.

The twin-clutch gearbox is another serious accomplishment in a car wearing this pricetag. The eight-speeder doesn't have the pronounced torque bump on upshifts that junior supercars tend to do, but although it lacks drama changes are lightning fast in all modes and the transmission is refined when treated like a pure auto. Gearing remains tall, another Corvette hallmark, with just 1500rpm on the tacho at an indicated 70mph in top. That will help with economy, but it does mean several downshifts for short-notice acceleration from cruising speeds.

Beyond price the biggest difference between the C8 and putatively similar supercars is practicality; a large part of the Corvette's appeal has always been as an everyday sportscar. Luggage space is split between a "frunk" under the front bonnet and a larger compartment positioned behind the engine under the high-opening flap at the rear of the car and large enough to hold a set of golf clubs. Total luggage space is 356 litres, less than a Cayman but still entirely respectable for a car in this segment. The rear space is also sized to carry the targa roof when this is removed, although at cost of not being able to carry much else.

Should I buy one?

While it is possible to portray this Corvette as a cut-price supercar, it really isn't. While the engine position has switched, the C8's primary mission is the same as that of its forebears: a powerful sportscar that combines unbeatable bang-per-buck with respectable practicality. It doesn't have the dynamic focus or technical sophistication of a true supercar, but nor does it really want to be one.

It is also the slowest version of the C8, with faster versions set to include a new turbocharged overhead camshaft engine and a hybrid that will make something close to 1000hp. Those will be better able to slay really big giants.

GM has said that the Corvette will ultimately be offered in right-hand drive; the big question is whether it will try harder with international sales than previous half-hearted efforts.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C8) specification

Where Michigan, USA Price $59,995 (base) $85,710 (3LT, 1LE as tested) On sale March 2020 Engine 6162cc, V8 petrol Power 495bhp at 6450rpm (with sports exhaust) Torque 465lb ft at 5150rpm Gearbox 8-spd twin-clutch automatic Kerb weight 1527kg Top speed tbc 0-62mph tbc Fuel economy tbc CO2 tbc Rivals Porsche 911, McLaren 540C

7

eseaton

15 October 2019

If it had at least the option of a manual box, it would be very hard to think of a reason not to.

 

Long live the NA V8!

runnerbean

15 October 2019

This looks almost too good to be true.  I will try to rent one on my next trip Stateside - Hertz and Avis will almost certainly list them.

V12smig

15 October 2019

Pehaps now is the time to emigrate to the US...  buy a trailor and park the Vette outside.. hope they can keep the keen pricing for the UK...

yeah, the back just ran away from me

StuM82

15 October 2019

Looks a good car and good value.  Not likely to be similar value in the UK if it makes the trip across the pond.

jagdavey

15 October 2019

Or should that read, why are European cars so, so expensive?? It can't be anything to do with mass production, because the German brands are also mass produced. Is it because wages in Europe are so, so more expensive than the U.S.? Is it because European companies have to pay more taxes?? It's good than the German brands can sell their products as "luxury" & therefore hike up the price.

Torque Stear

15 October 2019
jagdavey wrote:

Or should that read, why are European cars so, so expensive?? It can't be anything to do with mass production, because the German brands are also mass produced. Is it because wages in Europe are so, so more expensive than the U.S.? Is it because European companies have to pay more taxes?? It's good than the German brands can sell their products as "luxury" & therefore hike up the price.

The most basic issue with the US is the (annoying when there) inability to quote a price because the individual states control purchase taxes. Thus the quoted figures for US cars in America never include these.

So a US buyer may pay more when they are in certain states.

Should a car come to the UK you must add in the following:

VAT 20%

Importy Duty on Cars 10% (works both ways and is why EU car are expensive in the US)

and the cost of importation normally a few thousand pounds given the low volumes.

This is why a US built car tends to cost the same in pounds as it is in dollars when it comes to the UK, see Teslas as an example.

Just Saying

15 October 2019
Dear Mike Duff, Autocar.
Maybe you could delay writing a review about this bargain sports car until available in the UK in RHD
I'm kinda not interested in what's available stateside for our friend's on the other side of the pond to buy.
Great review Mike but irrelevant.
Keep up the good work!
Just Saying

