Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2019 review

In terms or raw performance the new Corvette doesn't feel dramatically quicker than the old one, although the mid-engined layout has improved acceleration numbers. Chevrolet claims it will be able to deliver a sub-3 second 0-60mph time using its launch control; there is also the option to warm rear tyres through a strategic burn-out using the ability to clutch-dump by pulling and then releasing both gearchange paddles at once. On rural backroads I didn't do any of that; but a stamped-throttle start resulted in a 3.5-second 0-60mph time on the car's in-built performance timer.

The big difference is a dramatic increase in both stability and driver confidence. Even the entry-level C7 felt edgy when asked to carry big speed on twisty roads. The new car has huge grip everywhere, and none of the sensation that it is trying to work out where to spit you off. Only big throttle openings in tighter corners get the rear running short on adhesion; on faster stuff it feels absolutely planted. Impressively pliant ride quality helps here too, the Corvette handling crests and compressions especially well with the optional adaptive dampers in both soft Tour and firmer Sport modes.

There is a downside to so much grip: very limited sensation through the steering wheel at road speeds. The rack is fast-geared and front-end responses are keen, you quickly build faith in the car's ability to generate G-forces, but steering feedback is never better than muted. I suspect it would improve with the larger, sustained loadings of track use, but I only drove it on road.

The twin-clutch gearbox is another serious accomplishment in a car wearing this pricetag. The eight-speeder doesn't have the pronounced torque bump on upshifts that junior supercars tend to do, but although it lacks drama changes are lightning fast in all modes and the transmission is refined when treated like a pure auto. Gearing remains tall, another Corvette hallmark, with just 1500rpm on the tacho at an indicated 70mph in top. That will help with economy, but it does mean several downshifts for short-notice acceleration from cruising speeds.

Beyond price the biggest difference between the C8 and putatively similar supercars is practicality; a large part of the Corvette's appeal has always been as an everyday sportscar. Luggage space is split between a "frunk" under the front bonnet and a larger compartment positioned behind the engine under the high-opening flap at the rear of the car and large enough to hold a set of golf clubs. Total luggage space is 356 litres, less than a Cayman but still entirely respectable for a car in this segment. The rear space is also sized to carry the targa roof when this is removed, although at cost of not being able to carry much else.