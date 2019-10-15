Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2019 review

In terms or raw performance the new Corvette doesn't feel dramatically quicker than the old one, although the mid-engined layout has improved acceleration numbers. Chevrolet claims it will be able to deliver a sub-3 second 0-60mph time using its launch control; there is also the option to warm rear tyres through a strategic burn-out using the ability to clutch-dump by pulling and then releasing both gearchange paddles at once. On rural backroads I didn't do any of that; but a stamped-throttle start resulted in a 3.5-second 0-60mph time on the car's in-built performance timer.
The big difference is a dramatic increase in both stability and driver confidence. Even the entry-level C7 felt edgy when asked to carry big speed on twisty roads. The new car has huge grip everywhere, and none of the sensation that it is trying to work out where to spit you off. Only big throttle openings in tighter corners get the rear running short on adhesion; on faster stuff it feels absolutely planted. Impressively pliant ride quality helps here too, the Corvette handling crests and compressions especially well with the optional adaptive dampers in both soft Tour and firmer Sport modes.
There is a downside to so much grip: very limited sensation through the steering wheel at road speeds. The rack is fast-geared and front-end responses are keen, you quickly build faith in the car's ability to generate G-forces, but steering feedback is never better than muted. I suspect it would improve with the larger, sustained loadings of track use, but I only drove it on road.
The twin-clutch gearbox is another serious accomplishment in a car wearing this pricetag. The eight-speeder doesn't have the pronounced torque bump on upshifts that junior supercars tend to do, but although it lacks drama changes are lightning fast in all modes and the transmission is refined when treated like a pure auto. Gearing remains tall, another Corvette hallmark, with just 1500rpm on the tacho at an indicated 70mph in top. That will help with economy, but it does mean several downshifts for short-notice acceleration from cruising speeds.
Beyond price the biggest difference between the C8 and putatively similar supercars is practicality; a large part of the Corvette's appeal has always been as an everyday sportscar. Luggage space is split between a "frunk" under the front bonnet and a larger compartment positioned behind the engine under the high-opening flap at the rear of the car and large enough to hold a set of golf clubs. Total luggage space is 356 litres, less than a Cayman but still entirely respectable for a car in this segment. The rear space is also sized to carry the targa roof when this is removed, although at cost of not being able to carry much else.
eseaton
If it had at least the option
If it had at least the option of a manual box, it would be very hard to think of a reason not to.
Long live the NA V8!
runnerbean
Amazin' Pace
This looks almost too good to be true. I will try to rent one on my next trip Stateside - Hertz and Avis will almost certainly list them.
V12smig
Emigrate....
Pehaps now is the time to emigrate to the US... buy a trailor and park the Vette outside.. hope they can keep the keen pricing for the UK...
StuM82
Corvette
Looks a good car and good value. Not likely to be similar value in the UK if it makes the trip across the pond.
jagdavey
Why are American cars so, so cheap?????
Or should that read, why are European cars so, so expensive?? It can't be anything to do with mass production, because the German brands are also mass produced. Is it because wages in Europe are so, so more expensive than the U.S.? Is it because European companies have to pay more taxes?? It's good than the German brands can sell their products as "luxury" & therefore hike up the price.
Torque Stear
jagdavey wrote:
The most basic issue with the US is the (annoying when there) inability to quote a price because the individual states control purchase taxes. Thus the quoted figures for US cars in America never include these.
So a US buyer may pay more when they are in certain states.
Should a car come to the UK you must add in the following:
VAT 20%
Importy Duty on Cars 10% (works both ways and is why EU car are expensive in the US)
and the cost of importation normally a few thousand pounds given the low volumes.
This is why a US built car tends to cost the same in pounds as it is in dollars when it comes to the UK, see Teslas as an example.
Just Saying
RHD
Maybe you could delay writing a review about this bargain sports car until available in the UK in RHD
I'm kinda not interested in what's available stateside for our friend's on the other side of the pond to buy.
Great review Mike but irrelevant.
Keep up the good work!
