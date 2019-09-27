BMW X1 xDrive25d 2019 review

Inside, BMW has concentrated its efforts on giving the X1 a more upmarket air, with higher-quality materials and new features, including a 10.3in infotainment touchscreen that can also be operated by a rotary controller and voice commands.
The facelifted X1 line-up starts with the front-wheel-drive sDrive16i, featuring a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, and culminates with the model driven here, the four-wheel-drive xDrive25d, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.
In all, there are seven different X1 models, including the new xDrive25e plug-in hybrid that's planned to follow the initial facelifted line-up into showrooms in the UK in 2020, offering an electric-only range of up to 35.4 miles on the WLTP test cycle.
Three models offer the choice of front or four-wheel drive, while the remainder feature four-wheel drive as standard.
What's it like?
We’re not yet convinced the 1575kg xDrive25d is the pick of the line-up, but with 228bhp and a healthy 332lb ft slug of torque available between 1500 and 3000rpm, it certainly delivers on the performance front. Sold as standard with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, it possesses strong step-off qualities and urgent low-to-mid-range acceleration by class standards, as evidenced by its official 0-62mph time of 6.6sec.
The revised engine, which uses an SCR catalytic converter featuring urea injection, is quite smooth and well isolated. It’s also quite economical, with combined consumption of 57.7mpg and CO2 emissions of 128g/km on the WLTP cycle.
BMW says it hasn't changed the tuning of the X1’s chassis. The dynamic properties clearly benefit from a taut spring and damper package and the four-wheel drive system – both of which provide the xDrive25d with inherently sporting qualities.
The weighting to the steering is well judged in both Eco and Comfort modes, although it continues to feel artificially heavy in Sport mode. Body control is also quite impressive by class standards, with nicely progressive roll rates. Our test car rode on the optional 19in alloy wheels shod with 225/45 Pirelli P-Zero tyres; in combination with the four-wheel drive system, they provide plenty of lateral grip and great traction when you're pushing on along winding back roads.
Ultimately, though, the xDrive25d fails to deliver the sort of comfort that many buyers in this class will be seeking. On anything but completely smooth roads, its ride is unsettled and sometimes quite choppy. Small road surface imperfections make their presence felt at typical urban speeds, even in Comfort mode. Things are a little calmer at motorway speeds, but progress is often upset by aggressive rebound and sharp vertical movements.
