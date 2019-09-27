BMW X1 xDrive25d 2019 review

The second-generation X1 has been a huge success for BMW. Since its launch in 2015, sales of the high-riding Audi Q3 and Lexus NX rival have significantly outnumbered those of the model introduced back in 2009, hitting a peak of more than 280,000 units worldwide last year.

However, enduring success in the premium compact crossover-cum-SUV ranks is by no means a given, even with a model so keenly sought as the X1. So, with the spectre of tougher emission regulations requiring upgrades in engine technology and new competition in the form of the impressively credentialed Mercedes-Benz GLB, BMW has decided the time is ripe to ring the changes.

The styling revisions brought in the mid-life facelift for the X1 are more substantial than we’re used to seeing from BMW – acknowledgement, if you will, that the exterior design of the second-generation model has perhaps lacked the visual impact of its rivals up to now.

Included are new LED headlights, a more prominent grille, a revised front bumper and rectangular floglights in place of the round units used before. There are also revised LED tail-lights, a revised rear bumper and a new range of alloy wheel designs to choose from.