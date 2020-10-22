BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: BMW X1
UP NEXT
New 2022 Audi A8 updated with sharper styling

Nearly new buying guide: BMW X1

The second-generation X1 is a refined and reliable choice. We investigate
News
4 mins read
2 November 2021

Don’t confuse this second-generation BMW X1 with the rather lame first-generation model. The original sold well and introduced buyers to the concept of a mid-size BMW SUV, but it wasn’t very good.

This all-new 2015 model was quite different and much better. Unusually for a BMW it was front-wheel drive, but it had new engines, a new chassis and new technology inside.

Engine choices consisted of a range of turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder units. Diesels included the 148bhp sDrive (front-wheel drive) and xDrive18d (four-wheel drive), the 187bhp xDrive20d and the 228bhp xDrive25d. Those who prefer petrol could opt for a 138bhp sDrive18i or a 189bhp sDrive20i or xDrive20i.

Related articles

Click here to buy your next used X1 from Autocar

More expensive variants got an eight-speed automatic transmission and a choice of either front-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive, with torque sent to the rear wheels via an electrohydraulic clutch on the rear axle. The 217bhp plug-in hybrid xDrive25e arrived this year with an all-electric range of 35 miles, with BMW taking the opportunity to facelift the X1 and add a range of updates.

Across the line-up, entry-level SE trim has iDrive and a 6.5in multimedia system with sat-nav, DAB, a CD player, USB connectivity and Bluetooth streaming. Auto wipers and lights, 17in alloys, an automatic tailgate and rear parking sensors are also standard on SE.

Sport trim adds bigger alloys, a sporty bodykit and sports seats, while mid-level xLine trim is fitted with leather seats (heated at the front) and LED headlights. Range-topping M Sport gives your X1 an M Sport-themed interior, bodykit, alloys and suspension, and Alcantara-covered seats.

The driving experience also sets the second-gen X1 apart. Steering is precise and confidence-inspiring, and the handling is safe and predictable.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The second generation BMW X1

BMW X1

New crossover is quite different from its forebear, but is this updated X1 better - and does it have the premium edge over Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover?

Read our review
Back to top

The Audi Q3, its main rival, generally has a better ride, but the X1 could be optioned with adaptive dampers that improve matters. Seek out a car so fitted if you can, but if not, stick with standard 17in wheels and Comfort suspension on SE-spec cars. Also, avoid the run-flat tyres.

Engine refinement is good but there’s a lot of road and wind noise on all versions. This becomes noticeable on motorway journeys in particular.

All the bits of interior trim you come into contact with inside the X1 are of a high quality, with switches and buttons exuding a satisfying feeling of solidity.

There’s plenty of space, too. Some examples were specified with an optional sliding rear bench, which can be moved forwards or backwards to help improve either boot space or rear passenger leg room. The boot itself is one of the biggest in the class – even without the sliding rear seats.

 

BUYER BEWARE

Electrics Some owners have complained of failures that involve non-engine electrics, including the DAB radio, the sat-nav and the entire infotainment system. Many have had to wait a long time for replacement parts and had to pay quite a lot of money in the process. 

Gearbox If fitted with the automatic gearbox check for transmission error messages.

Suspension Listen for thumping noises over speed humps suggesting problems with the  lower control arms or worn bushes. On models fitted with adaptive suspension, check all is well with the system. 

Brakes Especially on xDrive models, check discs and pads have sufficient life remaining.

Interior Listen out for wind noise from the back windows or the sunroof, if fitted.

 

Need to know

Early, high-mileage X1s start at £10,000. A 2016 car will cost between £12,000 and £13,000, a 2017 is £14,500 to £16,000 and a 2018 £17,000 to £20,000. Spend £20k-£25k for a 2019 example.

Advertisement
Back to top

The X1 finished as top family SUV in sister mag What Car?’s recent reliability survey, scoring 98%. Just 8% of petrol-engined X1s suffered a fault, compared with 25% of diesels.

Later versions tested under the WLTP regs recorded 42.8mpg for the sDrive18i petrol, 40.9mpg for the sDrive20i petrol, 38.7mpg for the 4WD xDrive20i, 55.4mpg for the diesel sDrive18d and 49.6mpg for the diesel 4WD xDrive20d.

Our pick

X1 sDrive18d SE: There’s little need to look beyond the 18d, unless you need four-wheel drive. We would also recommend the X1’s smooth eight-speed automatic ’box. Entry-level SE spec brings more than enough kit for most needs.

Wild card

X1 xDrive20i M Sport: With a smooth and punchy petrol engine and four-wheel drive, this version is rare and thirsty. But it’s also extremely reliable and quite sought after on the used market.

Ones we found

2016 sDrive18d SE, 108,000 miles, £10,995

2017 xDrive20d M Sport, 50,000 miles, £15,995

2018 xDrive20i M Sport, 37,000 miles, £20,900

2020 xDrive20d Sport, 29,000 miles, £24,995

READ MORE

BMW X8: New images give close look at Range Rover rival 

BMW guns for Golf GTI with new 261bhp 128ti hot hatch 

2022 BMW X7: restyled front end shown in new images

Used cars for sale

 BMW X1 Sdrive 18d M Sport 5dr
2014
£9,990
63,152miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 Xdrive 20d Xline 5dr
2014
£10,895
73,475miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 Sdrive 18d Se 5dr Step Auto
2014
£11,722
44,755miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW X1 Xdrive 20d Xline 5dr
2014
£12,000
66,010miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 Sdrive 18d M Sport 5dr Step Auto
2015
£14,780
36,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW X1 Sdrive 18d Se 5dr
2016
£15,450
59,427miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 Xdrive 18d Xline 5dr
2016
£15,495
73,699miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 Sdrive 18d Sport 5dr
2017
£16,000
68,691miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW X1 Xdrive 20d Sport 5dr Step Auto
2016
£16,480
81,207miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
xxxx 2 November 2021

Took one for a test drive, lovely gearbox but boy o boy the road noise was horrific, anything over 60 and you'll have to raise your voice it's that bad. You only need one good reason not to buy a car and that was it, can't think why anyone would want one as family transport.

artill 22 October 2020

so 25% of diesels suffer

so 25% of diesels suffer reliability issues, and thats what you recomend? I imagine almost everyone would be better off in a CRV or RAV4

scrap 22 October 2020

As so often with upmarket

As so often with upmarket German machinery, contradictory advice here: you'll want the higher spec with M Sport etc, but your chances of finding one with adaptive dampers are very small. In fact, a lot of used German cars are overpriced because finding one in a genuinely great spec is so difficult. 

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives