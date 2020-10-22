Nearly new buying guide: BMW X1

Don’t confuse this second-generation BMW X1 with the rather lame first-generation model. The original sold well and introduced buyers to the concept of a mid-size BMW SUV, but it wasn’t very good.

This all-new 2015 model was quite different and much better. Unusually for a BMW it was front-wheel drive, but it had new engines, a new chassis and new technology inside.

Engine choices consisted of a range of turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder units. Diesels included the 148bhp sDrive (front-wheel drive) and xDrive18d (four-wheel drive), the 187bhp xDrive20d and the 228bhp xDrive25d. Those who prefer petrol could opt for a 138bhp sDrive18i or a 189bhp sDrive20i or xDrive20i.

More expensive variants got an eight-speed automatic transmission and a choice of either front-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive, with torque sent to the rear wheels via an electrohydraulic clutch on the rear axle. The 217bhp plug-in hybrid xDrive25e arrived this year with an all-electric range of 35 miles, with BMW taking the opportunity to facelift the X1 and add a range of updates.

Across the line-up, entry-level SE trim has iDrive and a 6.5in multimedia system with sat-nav, DAB, a CD player, USB connectivity and Bluetooth streaming. Auto wipers and lights, 17in alloys, an automatic tailgate and rear parking sensors are also standard on SE.

Sport trim adds bigger alloys, a sporty bodykit and sports seats, while mid-level xLine trim is fitted with leather seats (heated at the front) and LED headlights. Range-topping M Sport gives your X1 an M Sport-themed interior, bodykit, alloys and suspension, and Alcantara-covered seats.

The driving experience also sets the second-gen X1 apart. Steering is precise and confidence-inspiring, and the handling is safe and predictable.