Audi RS3 Performance Edition first drive

The one thing the Audi RS3 didn’t need was a Performance Edition. With a 0-62mph time of just 3.8sec, ‘performance’ was never really an issue when you were driving this hot hatch.

Nevertheless, here we are just a year on from the launch of the standard car with a limited-edition run of 300 that ups the ante. It’s worth pointing out that this version won’t go on sale in Blighty - Audi UK is currently trying to fulfil the orders it has for the normal one (currently running at a two-year wait) so declined to take it.

The fettling is small. Engine power from the five-cylinder turbo is up by 7bhp, while the torque remains the same but the plateau is longer, by 100rpm. Top speed increases by 6mph but the 0-62mph time is unchanged. As I said, baby steps but crucial bragging rights with rivals like the Mercedes-AMG 45.

All of this is achieved by a slightly higher boost pressure and it’s all reined in by standard ceramic brakes (they’re optional on the normal car).

There are nice Easter eggs in the headlights - the LEDs display a chequered flag and ‘300’ on the left and right sides respectively when the car is unlocked. When you lock it, ‘RS3’ appears instead of 300. There’s more - the daytime-running lights appear as chequered flags when driving and even the puddle lights project ‘RS3’. Possibly a bit much, but you can imagine your pals being impressed in the pub car park.

Inside, bucket seats are standard and swathed in the usual leather/Dinamica fabric combination, along with blue stitching and colour highlights, like on the 12 o’clock indicator on the steering wheel. There’s a carbonfibre decorative inlay on the passenger side to indicate this is a limited edition.