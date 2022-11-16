BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lawmakers under pressure to water down strict Euro 7 rules – report
UP NEXT
Interview: FIA boss on his conflict with F1's commercial boom

Lawmakers under pressure to water down strict Euro 7 rules – report

New EU laws, coming 2025, will prompt final evolution of the internal combustion engine, with huge implications
Julian Rendell
News
6 mins read
25 September 2023

European lawmakers are under pressure to water down strict all-encompassing emissions rules after EU countries agreed on a compromise.

Coming into force in 2025 as part of the much-criticised Euro 7 regulations, the new proposals, presented by Spain this week, were seen as a fair alteration to the European Commission’s initial pitch to tighten emissions limits for non-CO2 pollutants, such as nitrogen oxide (from brakes and tyres) and carbon monoxide.

Diplomatic sources have told Reuters that EU countries “largely agreed” on the compromise proposals.

Related articles

It follows pushback by eight EU countries that have argued car makers are already under pressure to hit the continent's 2035 electric car targets, with Euro 7 too costly with negligible environmental gains.

Car makers themselves have also pushed back against the upcoming rules. Renault chief Luca de Meo publicly said it will distract marques from going all-electric, while Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares argued it would send prices of smaller vehicles rocketing, no longer making them budget-friendly and impacting poorer drivers.

What is Euro 7?

Mercedes benz emissions testing 2018

Euro 7 (or EU7 as it is also known) is the final stage of EU regulation of pure internal combustion engine (ICE) and ICE hybrid engine emissions before pure-ICE vehicles are banned from sale in 2030–2035.

“The core aim is to make ICE as clean as possible, and to do that, EU7 will bring diesel and petrol engines under identical regulatory emissions limits for the first time,” said engineering firm Mahle Powertrain.

Legal output of carbon monoxide (CO) will be halved, while particle emissions will be reduced up to 30%, by including the smallest (10nm) size. Limits for oxides of nitrogen (NOx) hydrocarbons (HC) and total particulates remain the same as the latest EU6d regs, though, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of EU7.

“But one of the newest areas for regulation is the concept of an ‘emissions budget’ intended to clean-up cold-start emissions of seven pollutants, including CO, NOx, THC, NH3 and particles, ” said Mahle Powertrain.

CO, for example, has a fixed limit of 5000mg, NOx 600mg, THC (Total Hydrocarbons) 1000mg, particles 45mg.

These weights of pollutants can be emitted up to 10km in any RDE test and the increased EU7 boundary conditions drive the requirement for externally-heated catalysts.

However, some OEMs possibly will opt for an alternative burner-type heater, though these are noisy in operation and do impact mpg and emissions.

Another first is the regulation of brake dust, which will be rig-tested during a replica of the WLTP fuel economy test, with a limit of 7mg/km from 2025-2035, tightening to 3mg/km in 2035.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

But the biggest change is to the on-board diagnostic (OBD) strategy, which will live-monitor key pollutants, illuminating the engine-management light (EML) if emissions go out of limits.

This is a huge upheaval in OBD operation, which today identifies a component causing increased emissions, such as an oxygen sensor, for replacement.

What are electrically heated e-catalysts?

One of the biggest proposal from Euro 7 is new electrically heated e-catalysts.

Due as standard fitment in petrol and hybrid engines from 2025, they will delay the starting procedure of new cars by up to 30sec.

The e-cats will become standard in most new cars so that they comply with the new cold-start regulations in the Euro 7 emissions laws, which introduces a “emissions budget” that a car must comply with over a 10km (6.2-mile) driven route.

An electric heater coupled to a small fan, likened to a hairdryer, will push hot air into the catalyst core and raise it to operating temperature, a procedure that takes between 20sec and 30sec.

“To mitigate any delay, OEM car makers are exploring new starting procedures, for example linking remote key transponder technology or mobile-phone apps to initialise the cat warm-up before a driver enters the car,” said Mahle Powertrain, which helped Autocar Business de-code the coming EU7 regulations for this article.

However, even that technology might leave a driver with a 5sec or 10sec delay while the car warms up before it can be started.

When will Euro 7 happen?

Current proposals say cars put into production from July 2025 will have to be EU7 compatible, two years earlier than expected – an aggressive speeding-up of the introduction that has infuriated many in the industry.

Unusually, engines operating to EU6 standards will have to comply in July 2025. “That's a big change as historically engines already in production have been given a further 12 months to comply, when rules tighten from one EU level to a more stringent one,” said Mahle Powertrain.

Advertisement
Back to top

At least there's a longer lead time for low-volume, independent manufacturers with annual EU sales below 10,000 units, like Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren, given to July 2030 to comply. 

However, Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, as part of larger groups with shared engineering resources, are locked into July 2025 compliance.

What does Euro 7 mean for car makers?

Audi q3 on mahle powertrain test dyno

A huge scramble to comply with the new date with rejigged engineering programmes, product plans and increased R&D spend on ICEs comes at the same time as massive resources are being allocated to EV development.

Typically a new ICE takes four years to develop, yet OEMs are being given 2.5 years to design, develop and validate the cleanest ICEs ever manufactured.

Behind the scenes, powertrain programs for 2025 are already in progress and now face being revised with additional work to revalidate hardware and software for the now official limits.

“Even though EU7’s headline pollution limits are finally defined, OEM engine-development teams are working without important data from the EU and vital details that define the deliverables of EU7,” said Mahle Powertrain.

For example, the EU and its technical advice committee Clove last communicated on the key subject of on-board emissions monitoring in April 2021.

The EU has proposed a 12 month consultation with OEMs while these details are fixed yet also expects OEMs to hit the 2025 production target.

Meanwhile, OEM development engineers aren't able to work with production-ready sensors, for example with a known accuracy at a range of boundary conditions or tested for durability, for the key pollutants such as NOx and ammonia.

Hardware is available now from tier-one suppliers including Bosch and BorgWarner (through Delphi), but there are fears of insufficient time to go through a lengthy validation process for EU7-appropriate measurements to satisfy European legal requirements.

Advertisement
Back to top

Product plans may have to be revised, too, and models pulled from the market early. 

What does Euro 7 mean for retailers?

One thought is that there might be new or used-car bargains in dealerships from late 2024 or early 2025 as manufacturers clear out unsold cars ahead of the July 2025 deadline.

Once EU7 is in force, however, dealers and repair garages are very likely to be faced with the difficulty of pinpointing the cause of EML faults.

“The validation for this new diagnostic methodology is to be a significant challenge for OEM’s and only 3.5 years to complete,” said Mahle Powertrain.

The time and cost in workshops while these problems are investigated and repaired may well increase maintenance costs.

What does Euro 7 mean for motorists?

Hyundai tuscon vs vauxhall grandland x vs volvo xc40 front

New-car buyers will have the warm-glow feeling of driving the cleanest ICEs ever made, which the start-up delay will remind them of every time they press the ignition button. Although some may see that as a retrograde step. 

At the same time, it's highly likely that consumer choice will narrow as we close in on 2024/2025 and some models could be pulled from the market early. 

The inevitability of heavier, taller crossover vehicles dominating the market seems highly likely, because e-cats are about 30% bigger and need 48V electrics, so retrofitting them to existing models may well be impractical – especially in city cars, superminis, sports cars and coupés, where under-bonnet space is at a premium.

The added cost per vehicle is around £500, according to EU estimates, but that doesn’t include increased R&D and manufacturing costs and it is unlikely OEMs will absorb all that hit, so expect prices to go up.

An unintended consequence may well be tighter supply of EVs. With fewer models to sell and less income coming in, EU7 may inadvertently reduce investment in EVs.

Advertisement
Back to top

In use, there is a strong possibility that EU7 cars are more prone to niggly EML illumination and limp-home mode returns to a dealer.

Additional reporting by Will Rimell

used cars for sale

Audi A6 Saloon 3.0 BiTDI V6 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£12,500
98,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI Elegance DSG Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,699
47,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 R-Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,700
85,930miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai IONIQ 1.6 H-GDi Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,399
46,754miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£27,000
51,060miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai KONA 1.6 H-GDi Ultimate DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,452
11,715miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,708
3,618miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,422
85,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,700
41,470miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
scotty5 25 September 2023

It's the economy stupid.

My guess is we'll see a delay in Euro7 simply because EU lawmakers are strangling their own EU car industry. Just read a story about the 'rules of origin' Brexit tax on EV cars which are supposed to take effect on 1st jan 24, something else that'll no doubt be delayed or cancelled.

These EU laws were designed as protectionism, to protect the EU carmakers but they forgot about China. China are producing EV's cheaper than the Europeans can, indeed several manufacturers, including European manufacturers, are building their cars in China for the EU market.But  forget about far eastern EV's competing with EU sourced EV's, if you're going to increase the price of ICE, that can only make those Chinese EV's even more appealing. 

They'll certainly reach their target of reducing emissions but at what cost? No wonder EU manufacturers are against this, EU7 will be economic suicide.

Thierry Breton, the EU internal market commissioner, said the other day that "If something has been negotiated, it shouldn't be changed". Oh the irony of that comment. Just the other week there was an article in Autocar business edition regarding the EU setting up a probe in to why Chinese cars were cheaper and should the EU impose an additional 10% import duty?

EU lawmakers change whatever they want Mr Breton. My guess is both EU7 and those source of manufacture taxes will not go ahead as planned. Nobody want's it, least of all your own manufacturers. 

Andrew1 25 September 2023
30s? Are they mad? Like... You are going to have to start your engine before you put your seat belt on and set your satnav? Or before you put the shopping in the boot? Crazy!
Let's get back control of starting our cars and polluting our air!

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives