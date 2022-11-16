Lawmakers under pressure to water down strict Euro 7 rules – report

European lawmakers are under pressure to water down strict all-encompassing emissions rules after EU countries agreed on a compromise.

Coming into force in 2025 as part of the much-criticised Euro 7 regulations, the new proposals, presented by Spain this week, were seen as a fair alteration to the European Commission’s initial pitch to tighten emissions limits for non-CO2 pollutants, such as nitrogen oxide (from brakes and tyres) and carbon monoxide.

Diplomatic sources have told Reuters that EU countries “largely agreed” on the compromise proposals.

It follows pushback by eight EU countries that have argued car makers are already under pressure to hit the continent's 2035 electric car targets, with Euro 7 too costly with negligible environmental gains.

Car makers themselves have also pushed back against the upcoming rules. Renault chief Luca de Meo publicly said it will distract marques from going all-electric, while Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares argued it would send prices of smaller vehicles rocketing, no longer making them budget-friendly and impacting poorer drivers.

What is Euro 7?

Euro 7 (or EU7 as it is also known) is the final stage of EU regulation of pure internal combustion engine (ICE) and ICE hybrid engine emissions before pure-ICE vehicles are banned from sale in 2030–2035.

“The core aim is to make ICE as clean as possible, and to do that, EU7 will bring diesel and petrol engines under identical regulatory emissions limits for the first time,” said engineering firm Mahle Powertrain.

Legal output of carbon monoxide (CO) will be halved, while particle emissions will be reduced up to 30%, by including the smallest (10nm) size. Limits for oxides of nitrogen (NOx) hydrocarbons (HC) and total particulates remain the same as the latest EU6d regs, though, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of EU7.

“But one of the newest areas for regulation is the concept of an ‘emissions budget’ intended to clean-up cold-start emissions of seven pollutants, including CO, NOx, THC, NH3 and particles, ” said Mahle Powertrain.

CO, for example, has a fixed limit of 5000mg, NOx 600mg, THC (Total Hydrocarbons) 1000mg, particles 45mg.

These weights of pollutants can be emitted up to 10km in any RDE test and the increased EU7 boundary conditions drive the requirement for externally-heated catalysts.

However, some OEMs possibly will opt for an alternative burner-type heater, though these are noisy in operation and do impact mpg and emissions.

Another first is the regulation of brake dust, which will be rig-tested during a replica of the WLTP fuel economy test, with a limit of 7mg/km from 2025-2035, tightening to 3mg/km in 2035.