Audi A3 Sportback 35 TDI S tronic S line 2020 review

Since its introduction in 1999, the Audi A3 has been the conservative and consistent, if somewhat predictable, option in the premium family hatchback class. Now into its fourth generation, there’s no longer a three-door body, but to compensate, the designers have delivered a more appealing design for the five-door Sportback version.
Just like its new-generation Seat Leon, Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf relations, the new A3 uses an evolution of the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous MQB platform, with enhancements to accommodate a wider spread of powertrain options that will include mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.
Three main specifications will make up the A3 offering: Sport, Technik and S line, with each receiving subtle exterior styling differences. In the case of Technik and S line, the headlights feature a small panel of 15 LEDs that provides different light signatures for each version to give greater visual differentiation. Audi distinguishes the S line exterior further with larger honeycomb structures for the side vents and the three Quattro-inspired (blanked-off) slots in the front of the bonnet. Higher-spec Edition 1 and Vorsprung versions will arrive after the start of sales.
Anyone stepping out of the relatively minimalist cabin of the previous A3 and into this new one will be in for a shock, albeit mostly a pleasant one. There is a wider variety of materials and a dashboard that is, to a degree, split in two, with a more driver-focused design.
Lapps
Grill!
Look at the size of that radiator grill! Makes the new BMW ones look small.
abkq
Lapps wrote:
abkq
Lapps wrote:
reckless fox
Grill
Oddly enough, and I know it's subjective, I find this grill much less unpleasant than the new BMW one. The BMW seems aan amorphous blob whereas this is much more angular and just seems better for it.
ewallace1
Options options options
So a car equipped with optional steering and suspension set-ups gives a car where "most buyers will likely have no cause for complaint."
Hardly glowing praise and doesn't give hope that the standard set-up will be much good.
Andrew1
Stuck in the same design
johnhg
A3 PRICES
Love the difference between the headline price at the top of the piece and that of the car actually tested; some sort of record % increase?
ScottpolocoupeS
A3 prices
Yes...I will take one at £16755 as per headline price.Somehow wrong,Autocar, I would suspect (as usual !)
Citytiger
The Interior
is a mess, a few touch screens, surrounded by hard scratchy plastics indicating another round of cost cutting, and vents that look they were put in as an after thought, Audi where did it all go so terribly wrong, from a manufacturer that was world reknowned for the quality of its interiors.
Lanehogger
Same story, unexciting but totally competent all rounder
“Since its introduction in 1999, the new Audi A3”. Erm, try 1996 Autocar.
Unsurprisingly it appears this new A3 follows the template of its predecessors but with added improvements in all areas which means that while it’s never going to set the world alight for driving pleasure or looks particularly exciting, it just seems a crushingly competent all-rounder. It’s easy if unexciting to drive, effortless powertrain, extremely comfortable and refined, class-leading interior quality for that complete premium feel, practical and it’s easy to live. That’s the (deliberate) Audi way and as a complete all-rounder, it’s probably going to be a difficult package to beat. However, if you don’t need that top-quality interior and you’re not fussed about the badge, then it’s probably the Mk 8 Golf if it equals the A3 in every other area. Or the new Leon, Or new Octavia…..
