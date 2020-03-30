Audi A3 Sportback 35 TDI S tronic S line 2020 review

Better in operation is the adaptive suspension, again an option, which lowers the ride height by 10mm. It uses a new system with specially designed valves in the dampers to alter the rate of flow, thus allowing for a greater difference between the Comfort and Sport settings than previous systems. Driven back to back with an A3 on passive suspension, the greater distinction between the settings is immediately obvious. However, the standard setup still offers a good compromise between comfort and body control, so the upgrade isn’t strictly necessary.

An 11mm-wider track raises cornering speeds and stability across the board, in comparison to the outgoing A3, but the sophistication of the suspension underneath varies considering across the line-up. If your A3 has less than 148bhp, it gets a torsion-beam rear axle. The more powerful variants benefit from superior multi-link suspension with a separate spring-and-damper design. Finally, the S line comes with a stiffer passive set-up as standard, reducing ride height and the centre of gravity by 15mm. All of the A3’s engines have been re-engineered, and in the case of the 35 TDI (2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel), this has resulted in quieter operation. It certainly feels smoother than previous iterations of this unit did, too. When matched with the S tronic seven-speed automatic gearbox, it makes for an ideal long-distance driver. All diesel A3 engines also gain a twin-dosing AdBlue system to help reduce NOx emissions, especially at higher speeds.

A few months after initial rollout in the UK, the A3 line-up will expand with the introduction of a 114bhp diesel version (still a 2.0-litre but badged 30 TDI) with a more tempting BIK tax rate - as low as 21% depending on spec - that will undoubtedly appeal to company car drivers. While maintaining a similar power output to the older 1.6-litre TDI engine, the only noticeable area that this 2.0-litre unit concedes to its more powerful relation is outright acceleration. Once up to speed, it clips along nicely, and a drive with the six-speed manual confirms that this less potent version still makes for a sensible buy.

Smoother still is the 48V mild-hybrid petrol 35 TFSI. Its BAS (belt alternator starter) ensures near-seamless engine restarts at the traffic lights and can provide for engine-off coasting at up to 100mph to save fuel. The only blot in its copybook is a wooden-feeling brake pedal, presumably due to how it links with the mild hybrid system to provide energy recuperation when slowing. The turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine will be available without the BAS, featuring the cylinder-on-demand technology that enables it to run on two cylinders during lighter engine loads.