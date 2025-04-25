Depending on which day you ask, hatchbacks are my favourite kind of cars. And most days, I stand by that statement.

I suspect it’s my generation – millennials, we’re called – growing up in the hatchback’s heyday. Maybe someone 20 years younger would say the same about SUVs...

For me, a hatchback is perfectly practical and the best size for all scenarios: suburban living, tight car park spaces, motorway driving and, most notably, handling on country roads. Driving a Volkswagen Golf R in north Wales years ago still stands out as one of those days of purest pleasures.

So when it was revealed that I would be the caretaker of a new Audi A3 Sportback, I was pleased. I drive a variety of cars, but hatchbacks don’t come round too often these days, for all the reasons we’re familiar with.

I often wonder how much cannibalisation goes on between a brand’s hatchback and similarly sized SUV, because there absolutely must be some. Indeed, I worry that the popularity of SUVs will kill off hatchbacks. But happily the A3 is still going strong.

It accounts for a notable 25% of Audi’s UK sales, and in terms of the crossover between it and the Audi Q3, the firm tells me: “One year, [someone] may buy an A3 and when they come to renew they may have new requirements (for example, a family or a dog) whereby a Q3 may be more suitable for their needs – or they may be in a Q3 and want to downsize to an A3.”

What’s more unusual than having a hatchback in an era of SUVs is that it’s... a diesel. Remember those? Remember when they took 50% of new car sales?