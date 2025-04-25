Depending on which day you ask, hatchbacks are my favourite kind of cars. And most days, I stand by that statement.
I suspect it’s my generation – millennials, we’re called – growing up in the hatchback’s heyday. Maybe someone 20 years younger would say the same about SUVs...
For me, a hatchback is perfectly practical and the best size for all scenarios: suburban living, tight car park spaces, motorway driving and, most notably, handling on country roads. Driving a Volkswagen Golf R in north Wales years ago still stands out as one of those days of purest pleasures.
So when it was revealed that I would be the caretaker of a new Audi A3 Sportback, I was pleased. I drive a variety of cars, but hatchbacks don’t come round too often these days, for all the reasons we’re familiar with.
I often wonder how much cannibalisation goes on between a brand’s hatchback and similarly sized SUV, because there absolutely must be some. Indeed, I worry that the popularity of SUVs will kill off hatchbacks. But happily the A3 is still going strong.
It accounts for a notable 25% of Audi’s UK sales, and in terms of the crossover between it and the Audi Q3, the firm tells me: “One year, [someone] may buy an A3 and when they come to renew they may have new requirements (for example, a family or a dog) whereby a Q3 may be more suitable for their needs – or they may be in a Q3 and want to downsize to an A3.”
What’s more unusual than having a hatchback in an era of SUVs is that it’s... a diesel. Remember those? Remember when they took 50% of new car sales?
Join the debate
Add your comment
50.8mpg, you'd get the same in the cheaper, lighter, less complicated, smoother, cheaper to service and more reliable 1.5 cod petrol version.
There's 2k premium the price for diesel and as your figurers show it'll take forever to get your money back. No wonder diesel only accounts for 5% of the sales.