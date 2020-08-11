Audi A3 Sportback 35 TDI S Line 2020 UK review

What is it?
After 24 years, three model generations and roughly 600,000 UK sales, the Audi A3 Sportback, as it has come to be known, has become a pretty recognisable sight here in Britain.
Now the car that arguably kick-started the posh family hatchback class has entered its fourth generation, bringing with it a mildly revised exterior, a heavily updated interior and a raft of new safety and connectivity features to help give it an edge over its arch-rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Audi has elected to initially launch the new A3 with a choice of two engines: a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol four-pot badged 35 TFSI and the 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel named 35 TDI that's tested here. Both are front-driven, but where the petrol makes use of a six-speed manual gearbox to direct its power to the road, the diesel is mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The engine line-up will become more comprehensive in the coming months, when a few more petrol and diesel options are thrown in the mix, while a new mild-hybrid petrol and S3 and RS3 performance models are all set to make an appearance by the end of the year. As is the current vogue, there will be a couple of plug-in hybrids launched, too.
Like all of its relations in the wider Volkswagen Group family, the A3 is based upon an evolved version of the MQB platform. It’s fractionally bigger than before, with this increase in size largely being a result of the need to house all the extra active safety systems that Audi has crammed beneath is angular, more assertive exterior.
These include automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and collision avoidance steering assistance, which are all standard even on entry-level Technik trim.
Up front, the new A3 employs a MacPherson strut-type suspension configuration, while the rear is dependent on engine choice. Similar to its Volkswagen Group relatives, the A3 benefits from a more sophisticated multi-link arrangement when producing 148bhp or more, while variants with less make do with a basic torsion beam. Our car had the former.
Join the debate
xxxx
Nice and safe
So although you won't gain much if upgrading from the Mk3 to this version first time buyers will probably love it, except the grill which is luckily dark coloured. Keep to the basic 150ps petrol as it's a corker and cheaper.
Sadly the pop up screen has gone, thanks accountants. Lastly, hopefully they've fixed the tyre noise issues as it was an issue before.
Ski Kid
You could put a Seat badge on it
And probably know one would notice they are virtually the same, even the Q3 is made in a Seat factory in Spain.
scotty5
Does VAG have an identity crisis on their hands?
I was thinking similar. Something within the VAG empire has to happen soon. In my humble opinion, the equivalent Skoda has now surpassed VW but never thought I'd ever see Skoda on par with Audi. Dare I say it, the interior of the new Octavia looks better and if you've ever sat inside one, the cloth or alcantara on the dash makes raises the quality too.
The A3 used to be less fussy and more classy for it.
abkq
Many photos show (show off?)
Many photos show (show off?) details of this Audi but which only demonstrate the decline of Audi design from Bauhaus to Baroque.
Details are fussy and excessive, including hexagon pattern framing fake air vents.
Andrew1
That diesel!
LOL. A good indication of VW's rip-off is that they sell a "premium" vehicle with a lousy diesel that can only muster 148bhp due to emissions, when even mass market manufacturers can produce 190bhp without cheating.
The only good thing about this car is the interior which now looks from this century.
xxxx
150ps
You might want to reread(if you read it the first place that is ) the 4th paragraph
Add your comment