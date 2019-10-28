Used car buying guide: Skoda Octavia vRS

The rear suspension is a sophisticated multi-link affair. A good vRS with healthy bushes and dampers should turn in to corners keenly and resist leaning excessively. Meanwhile, the manual gearbox should snick through the gears smoothly and the DSG dual-clutch auto shuffle cogs without hesitation.

We favour the petrol vRS hatchback for its sportier performance and more purposeful image, although the more practical estate version is just 0.1sec slower over 0-62mph (7.2sec), and that’s in manual or six-speed DSG form. It doesn’t run out of puff until 148mph, either. However, price-wise and like for like, it’s around £1000 more expensive than the hatch. Given how much loadspace the hatch has with its back seats folded, you may prefer to pass on the estate and spend the extra £1000 on buying the best hatch version you can afford instead.

In 2008, the vRS received some useful tweaks in the shape of larger, 18in Zenith alloys, dual-zone climate control and a jumbo box central armrest. In common with all Octavias, it was facelifted the following year, when it gained a new grille and the option of xenons and adaptive lighting. More important, though, the vRS shed 20kg (the diesel 15kg) and the chassis was tuned to be sportier still. All this and the petrol engine was also swapped for the one from the Mk6 Golf GTI while the diesel motor got common rail injection. If you’re tempted by a diesel vRS, this is the generation to buy since the engine is smoother and quieter.

Don’t expect the sensible types who buy regular Octavias to be the same people who buy the vRS. Like any fast car, it demands a thorough inspection, but find a good one and you’ll be amazed what a perfectly rounded machine it is.

An expert's view

Richard Duncan, owner, RD Garage Services: “We’re Skoda specialists so see a lot of Octavias, including vRS models. The vRS petrol engines prior to the 2009 facelift are much less troublesome than the later direct-injection units. In my opinion, these engines are badly engineered. How else do you explain worn piston rings, burnt valves and failing timing chains? It’s not owner neglect as far as I can see. Fortunately, later engines from 2012 were improved. The diesel engine in the vRS is a lot more reliable than the petrol units. Some of the Octavia diesel taxis we see for servicing have done over 300,000 miles without trouble. They thrive on VW 505.01 5W-40 fully synthetic oil, so check it’s been used.”