Used car buying guide: Ford Focus RS

Specialists we spoke to were full of praise for the reliability of the RS’s engine and gearbox. Back in the day, owners were split on the matter of the Quaife diff – or Quaife Torque Biasing Differential, to give it its proper name – which, at least on early models, allows the steering wheel to writhe alarmingly in the hands. Even just pulling out of a junction with a touch more throttle than usual is enough to set it off, but the upside is a level of traction in corners that is frankly remarkable. The turbo feels boosty in the way old-gen blowers do, but it and the diff are key to creating that sense of rawness that makes the RS so appealing. The point is that unless you know this is how a healthy one should feel, you might think there’s something wrong with the example you’re testing.

When you get back from your test drive and your heart rate slows, you should park the smile, get on your hands and knees and check the sills for rust. It’s caused by water trapped between the well-anchored sill covers and the body and it can be a devil to spot. Check for body repairs, too. The RS is a grippy device but the back end can suddenly become unstuck as the limits of adhesion approach. Use a magnet to check for filler.

Most of the model’s body parts and mechanicals were unique to the RS. The car cost less than £20,000 when new, or about what you’ll pay today for a really good, low-mileage example. It makes you wonder how Ford ever made any money out of it. Whatever – we’re just happy that you can still find decent ones for less than £9000. They won’t be around at this money for much longer, so grab one before it’s too late.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Chris Hutchings, Mores Motor Company: “I used to rally cars and the RS Mk1 reminds me of those years. The ride is unforgiving and the Quaife diff is pretty crude. The engine is terrific: placid in traffic but picks up beautifully. In many ways it feels almost current. If I had a long drive in prospect I’d take a Mk2 with its torquier five-cylinder engine, but for a blast down a favourite road it would be a Mk1 every time. Rust is the big problem now, especially behind the sill covers. People are afraid to remove them for fear of damaging them but you should sneak a peek behind and check all is well.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: If the car has stood idle for some time and power is down, suspect the charge cooler. Oil leaks are rare but as a result the sump cover can corrode, so check its condition. If there’s any doubt when the timing belt and water pump were changed, replace them. Inspect the turbo-to-thermostat connection for coolant leaks.