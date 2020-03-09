Used car buying guide: Ford Focus RS

Some cars require years of dogged marketing to establish themselves, but the Ford Focus RS Mk1 did so in little more than 12 months and 4501 copies. Today, 18 years after it was launched in 2002, it is regarded as a modern classic.
Don’t think, however, that is code for unaffordable. Prices for the best may be nudging £25,000 (and there’s a mint one with 3000 miles going for £33,000) but, as we discovered, you can still find tidy ones with good histories for less than £9000.
The RS Mk1 has an impressive specification, major highlights being a supremely flexible turbocharged 2.0-litre engine producing 212bhp at a heady 5500rpm but 229lb ft at 3500rpm, a front-mounted Quaife differential for secure, front-wheel-drive cornering and a close-ratio five-speed gearbox. Other notable features include a faster steering rack than the standard Focus, lowered and stiffened suspension, lightweight alloys, a wider track and a bodykit. Open the door and that’s a Sparco-spangled interior you’re looking at, right down to the aluminium pedals. The centre console features an aluminium plate bearing the car’s build number, and don’t waste your time looking for an RS in any colour other than Imperial Blue, because it doesn’t exist.
