Ford halts Puma deliveries due to airbag spring recall

Ford UK has confirmed that the new Puma crossover will be recalled, and deliveries have been halted, due to a potential airbag component problem.

The Nissan Juke rival only went on sale late last year, with some buyers of the initially prioritised First Edition models taking delivery last month.

However, Autocar obtained confirmation and a statement from Ford after a reader claimed his delivery had been postponed with no firm date given, due to an airbag fault.

Ford's statement reads: "A number of Puma vehicles have been built with driver’s airbag retention springs that may be outside of Ford Motor Company manufacturing specification.

"Under certain conditions, it is possible that the airbag is not retained in the steering wheel after it has been deployed.The performance of the airbag in case of an accident with airbag deployment will still meet regulatory requirements and provides sufficient protection for the driver.

"Ford has issued a sales hold of all affected vehicles in dealer stock and will immediately exchange the airbag retention spring. A safety recall of all affected vehicles with customers will follow immediately."

It's to yet clear how many examples of the Puma have been delivered to customers; Autocar has requested the numbers from Ford UK.

