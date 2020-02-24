Used car buying guide: BMW X5

Read ‘Buyer Beware’ further down this article and you might wonder why we’re spending time on this second-gen X5, launched in 2007. Weak timing chains, disintegrating swirl flaps, leaky suspension airbags… the list goes on. Specialists were unanimous in their condemnation of the vehicle, while one leading used car warranty company rates the vehicle as poor, with an average repair bill of £612. Axles and suspension attract the lion’s share of claims, followed by the electrics and the engine.
Why buy one? Good question, but people do, tempted by prices starting as low as £4000 for the 232bhp 30d diesel, but rising to £24,000 for the monster 547bhp X5 M. There’s a diesel M50d, too, with a triple-turbo 3.0-litre engine making 375bhp and 546lb ft – 45lb ft more than the petrol M. We found a BMW approved used 2013 example with 55,000 miles for £21,250. Late-plate cars like this one, or facelifted, with low mileage and a genuinely full history, is the way to go with an X5 of this generation.
The E70 capitalised on its predecessor’s success by offering more space (it was sold with an optional third row of seats), greater technical sophistication and a higher level of luxury. Power came from a range of petrol and diesel engines, the most popular being the 232bhp 3.0 diesel, and gearboxes were automatic only. A year after launch, the 3.0sd arrived with two turbos and 282bhp. Later, this model was renamed xDrive 35d, and the 232bhp version was rebadged xDrive 30d.
Petrols were a choice of 3.0 and 4.8-litre units and, from 2009, the mighty 4.4-litre twin-turbo in the X5 M, but they sold in small numbers. The petrols are potentially less troublesome and, if your mileage is low, could be a good, if thirsty, alternative to a diesel. We found a privately advertised one-owner, 2007-reg 4.8i SE with 55,000 miles, a full BMW history and the balance of a BMW extended warranty for £9995. Like the diesels, this and the 3.0 were later renamed xDrive 48i and 30i.
