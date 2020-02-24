Used car buying guide: BMW X5

The facelift came in 2010. BMW called it a Life Cycle Impulse and, in the X5 world, E70s are either pre- or post-LCI. LCIs are distinguished by restyled bumpers and headlights; inside, the infotainment system was updated. Engines were also cleaned up (they all meet Euro 5 standards) and made more powerful, and some were renamed. For example, the 30d rose from 232bhp to 241bhp, while the 282bhp 35d went to 302bhp, in the process being renamed 40d. Among the petrols, the 350bhp 48i became the 402bhp 50i. In 2012, towards the end of the X5’s life, the M50d, one of a number of new M Performance BMWs, appeared.

The X5 has standard air-con, cruise control, leather trim, parking sensors and auto wipers and lights. M Sport trim is the most plentiful, followed by SE. Many have the optional panoramic sunroof. Make sure it works because, like the rest of the vehicle, sometimes it doesn’t.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Justin, Grosvenor Garage: “The X5 E70 is unreliable but people buy them because they’re so cheap. Some are over £20,000 but plenty more cost from £4000 to £10,000, which is where you run into problems. They look like value, but the next thing they’re spending lots of money on repairs. Some faults aren’t immediately obvious. For example, the rear suspension airbags perish on a routine basis but the air pump keeps working, so the bags appear to be inflated, but one day the air pump packs up and the owner has doubled their repair bill. Buyer beware, indeed!”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: On LCI engines, listen for timing chain rattles from cold. On all engines, poor starting and rough running may be failing injectors. Exhaust smoke may be a failing electronic turbo actuator; listen for bearing noise, too. Later high-mileage diesels can suffer expensive DPF failure, which can also cause the engine manifold to melt. On early engines the glow plugs can pack up, requiring removal of the inlet manifold to replace; on later engines, they get stuck in the cylinder head. Injectors can fail on high-mileage cars.

■ Transmission: On early cars, check the front propshaft failure recall was actioned. It can snap, damaging the universal joint and puncturing the engine sump. The gearbox thrives on regular software updates. Earlier six-speed ’box suffers torque converter, mechatronic and clutch pack problems.

■ Suspension: Bushes need changing at 90k miles. Check rear suspension airbags and be sure the air pump hasn’t burned out.

■ Wheels and brakes: Check the electronic handbrake (it can lock in the ‘On’ position). Run-flat tyres are hard on the alloys – the inside rims fare worst. Check brakes and tyres because both are expensive.