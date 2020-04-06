Used car buying guide: Audi RS4 (2005-2008)

Being heavier, the estate has slightly stiffer suspension than the saloon. It’s more practical, too, while its likeness to the original RS2 Avant – especially in blue – makes it possibly the most desirable of the trio.

The RS4 was offered with a sixspeed manual gearbox only, which is just fine considering how highly prized manuals are over automatics when it comes to modern classics.

Also on the menu was quattro four-wheel drive, biased to the rear and tuned to provide a modicum of tail-sliding enjoyment and adjustability in corners, and a trick suspension system that kept the whole plot stable and composed.

It was possible to specify the Sport package for stiffer suspension and a reduced ride height plus side bolsters that grip you more tightly at the press of a button. These really do clamp you tight but, before you get too excited, know that the manual adjustment that came as standard is just fine.

Being an Audi and so built like a battleship, the RS4 has stood the test of time remarkably well. Its all-aluminium engine slurps oil at an alarming rate, but keep it topped up and it appears to be bulletproof. Ditto the gearbox.

Not so the trick suspension, while corrosion is beginning to take its toll on exposed pipes. There’s a lot of alloy in the car’s mechanicals and running gear, and corrosion can occur where it and steel contact each other, so get your prospective purchase on a ramp and have a good look around. It’ll be worth it to find that on-point motor.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

David Stringer, workshop manager, ADS Automotive: “We’re seeing more RS4s through the workshop now as people cotton onto the model and realise it’s worth preserving. Of course, it’s getting on now and many RS4s have a long list of problems, mainly because they were owned by people who didn’t appreciate what they had and so didn’t have them maintained properly. A popular request is to replace the standard Dynamic Ride Control system with a coilover kit such as the Bilstein B14 or KW Street Comfort. KW’s V3 fully adjustable coilover kit is also popular. It’s personal preference how low you want the car to sit, but many people are choosing to run with the original ride height, which at least saves the sump from whacking speed humps.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Listen for misfires caused by tired coil packs and spark plugs that can damage the catalytic converter. Decarbonisation of the inlet valves is recommended every 50,000 miles. Check the oil cooler pipes (low down at the front) for rust and leaks. While there, scan the sump and alternator belt tensioner for grounding marks. And dip the oil; even a healthy RS4 will use up to three litres per 1000 miles.