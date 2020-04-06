Used car buying guide: Audi RS4 (2005-2008)

Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre V8 producing 414bhp at a heady 7800rpm and 317lb ft of torque at 5500rpm (90% of it from 2250rpm to 7600rpm), the B7-generation Audi RS4 of 2005-08 made quite an impression – and that was before anyone even drove it.
When they did, you could hear the cries of surprise emanating from the world’s motoring press, not least from Autocar, which judged the RS4 a landmark car for Audi and “really rather likeable” – even with a price of almost £50,000.
Today, this really rather likeable car looks to be a future classic. Muscling in is a new breed of owner who takes maintenance rather more seriously than previous custodians and is prepared to pay top cash for the best. How about £30,000? Fortunately, you don’t have to pay that much. Prices start at around £10,000 for the saloon, with a couple of grand more bagging a decent, sub-100,000-mile example with a good history, while £15,000 will grant you admittance to a pool of not only very nice saloons but also estates and cabriolets.
That’s correct: this RS4 came in all three bodystyles. Naturally, the saloon and estate are the stiffest, but even the cabriolet is commendably rigid, with just a trace of scuttle shake. Better still, lower the roof and you can hear that V8 in all its splendour. It cost close on £60,000 new but today is no pricier than the equivalent saloon. For the record, its roof should open or close in 21 seconds.
eseaton
I'm pleased to note manual
xxxx
manual v auto
So true eseaton, I run a 20+ year old car and basically manual boxes are more desireable in all classics because then as now they'll always be more realiable, need less maintenace etc.
Afterall when have you ever seen an episode of wheeler dealers when they've replaced a manual box with an auto one?
