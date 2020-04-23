Nearly new buying guide: Ford Mustang

It took some decades for Ford to wake up to the fact that us Brits might like to look like Frank Bullitt once in a while, but it finally delivered in 2015 when it launched the first right-hand-drive Mustang.

It was available in full-fat 5.0 V8 GT and economy-oriented 2.3T Ecoboost forms and clothed in a choice of coupé (called Fastback) and convertible bodies. Six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes were offered. Today, on the used market, transmission numbers are split 50/50, but the V8 easily outnumbers the 2.3T. Ditto Fastbacks compared with the convertible.

Bullitt fanciers go for the 5.0 V8 GT manual, which has the requisite number of cylinders and goes harder and sounds better. The gearshift feels heavy and nicely mechanical, too.

The downside is economy of around 20mpg at best. Here the 2.3T Ecoboost has the edge, with a figure that’s around 10mpg better. Fortunately, this smaller engine is also decently quick, with 0-62mph coming up in 5.8sec compared with the V8’s 4.8sec. Not only that but it’s also a more willing and flexible engine than the larger motor. In short, it’s a great everyday Mustang.

It’s cheaper, too, with early used Ecoboosts starting at around £19,000, whereas the cheapest 5.0 V8 we found was £22,000, although that’s still a great price. The fact is, as the Mustang settles down, values are beginning to soften for both engines. They’re not falling off a cliff – the model is still too desirable for that and great value compared with the European opposition – but now is a good time to buy.