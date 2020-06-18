Nearly-new buying guide: Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Until pretty recently, an SUV from Alfa Romeo would have seemed as likely as Raymond Blanc donning the head chef apron at McDonald’s. But here we are.
And the truth is that the Stelvio offers the same characteristics of engaging handling and charismatic styling that made so many of Alfa Romeo’s cars popular in its long, romantic (and chequered) history.
Built on the same platform as the Giulia saloon, its remarkably light aluminium body fat-shames all of its rivals. And while one of its main drawbacks from new was its poor residual values, that in turn makes it worthy of focus in these used pages.
For power, you have the choice of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 197bhp or 276bhp or a 2.2-litre turbodiesel with 188bhp or 207bhp.
As for trim levels, the most basic gets no name but plenty of standard kit, including a 6.5in infotainment screen, automatic emergency braking, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and a powered tailgate, but it’s uncommon on the used market.
Instead, you’ll find more range-topping Speciale models with 19in 10-spoke alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, xenon headlights, power-folding door mirrors and leather seats (heated in the front).
Used Stelvios cost from around £25,000. Incredibly, at this entry point, there are a lot of examples of the punchy 2.0 Turbo 280 petrol in Speciale trim – our pick of the lot.
From here up to £30,000 is where the best value lies in the used Stelvio pickings. There’s a strong choice of all engines in varying trims and with low mileages, while £31,000 to £35,000 gives you the choice of 2019 and 2020 cars with very low mileage.
The elephant in the room here is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. With a 503bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 that was created with help from Ferrari and a four-wheel-drive system borrowed from Maserati, it’s a truly exceptional hot SUV – and it can be yours for just £50,000.
LP in Brighton
Why so many for sale?
If there are a large number of Stelvios for sale - with a good choice of engines and low mileage and starting from £25k - then you have to ask why? They can't all be demonstrators or pre-registrations and neither are the old enough to be PCP returns - and remember this is a relatively exclusive low volume car. So if buyers are so keen to get rid of them, it's likely that the Stelvio isn't a very satisfying car to own new. What prospect it will fare better secondhand when the warranty runs out?
I wouldn't buy any SUV let alone an Alfa one. But a modern Alfasud that didn't fall apart and rust, that would be different...
Marc
LP in Brighton wrote:
Marc
There are lot of other ways
@LPinBrighton
.....quite a few ex Rentals LP...
Sundym
Not great value
Just Saying
Flicking through the images
Buy a used one today and pay the price when trying to sell it on two/three years down the line.
It reminds me of the group tests of old when the S500, 7 Series and A8 were tested along side the Jag!
@ just saying
I was about to leap to disagree with you 'Just Saying' with regard to the shape dating quickly.....but actually this grey one in the gallery does look dated. It may be the colour, but I would say that there is a white and a Red metallicQF in our area, and I have to say that in the flesh, they do look fresher than these pictured here.
One of the better looking SUV's and far better resolved than the awful Levante! ..... or for that matter the attrocious current 'joke grilled' BMW X5//6/7
NoPasaran
IMHO, the only one worth
IMHO, the only one worth buying is Quadrifoglio.
This is a car for Alfisti or for someone with deep pockets who does not mind trying something new even if resale value is low (actually, resale value on any high-powered car in the everyday segment is low, M5, RS6, X5M etc).
