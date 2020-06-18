Nearly-new buying guide: Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Poor residuals impair this sporty SUV but make it a top used buy
Doug Revolta Autocar
18 June 2020

Until pretty recently, an SUV from Alfa Romeo would have seemed as likely as Raymond Blanc donning the head chef apron at McDonald’s. But here we are.

And the truth is that the Stelvio offers the same characteristics of engaging handling and charismatic styling that made so many of Alfa Romeo’s cars popular in its long, romantic (and chequered) history.

Built on the same platform as the Giulia saloon, its remarkably light aluminium body fat-shames all of its rivals. And while one of its main drawbacks from new was its poor residual values, that in turn makes it worthy of focus in these used pages.

For power, you have the choice of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 197bhp or 276bhp or a 2.2-litre turbodiesel with 188bhp or 207bhp.

As for trim levels, the most basic gets no name but plenty of standard kit, including a 6.5in infotainment screen, automatic emergency braking, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and a powered tailgate, but it’s uncommon on the used market.

Instead, you’ll find more range-topping Speciale models with 19in 10-spoke alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, xenon headlights, power-folding door mirrors and leather seats (heated in the front).

Used Stelvios cost from around £25,000. Incredibly, at this entry point, there are a lot of examples of the punchy 2.0 Turbo 280 petrol in Speciale trim – our pick of the lot.

From here up to £30,000 is where the best value lies in the used Stelvio pickings. There’s a strong choice of all engines in varying trims and with low mileages, while £31,000 to £35,000 gives you the choice of 2019 and 2020 cars with very low mileage.

The elephant in the room here is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. With a 503bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V6 that was created with help from Ferrari and a four-wheel-drive system borrowed from Maserati, it’s a truly exceptional hot SUV – and it can be yours for just £50,000.

However, while the Quadrifoglio undoubtedly the most impressive, you’ll enjoy crisp handling from any Stelvio. It steers remarkably well with a typically quick and accurate rack and handles with a fluidity that’s rare for an SUV.

The downside is a fairly firm ride, which some may genuinely find too firm, along with poor refinement.

Another reason the Stelvio has never quite stood beside the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 is its interior. The dashboard and its surroundings are attractively finished, but the materials that you’ll regularly touch feel particularly low-rent. An upside shared with those rivals, mind, is infotainment controlled by a dial on the centre console, not your fingers.

Rear space is slightly limited and that attractive roofline eats into head room, but the boot is reasonably big.

Need to know

Alfa Romeo and dependability historically went together like chocolate and a summer’s day, but its newer cars seem to fare better. Even so, Alfa finished 25th out of 31 brands in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey. A three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty from new is standard for the Stelvio.

All models are four-wheel-drive apart from the entry-level diesel, which is rear-wheel drive. But if you want a diesel, go for the more impressive 207bhp model, which is also the most efficient Stelvio.

A facelift this year changed the trim levels to Super, Sprint, Lusso Ti and Veloce, but won’t find many of these on the used market yet.

Our pick

2.0 Turbo 280 Speciale: This has crisp handling, zingy performance and loads of kit. The truth is that all of the Stelvio’s engines are impressive, but the miracle of used prices starting at this punchy petrol makes it a no-brainer.

Wild card

Quadrifoglio: If the 2.0 Turbo 280 is a jalfrezi, this is a nameless, special-order-only dish that only locals are allowed: 0-62mph in 3.8sec, a 176mph top speed and a formerly record-setting Nürburgring time.

Ones we found

2018 Stelvio 2.0 Turbo 280 Speciale, 34,400 miles, £25,500

2018 Stelvio 2.2 D 210 Super, 5100 miles, £29,490

2019 Stelvio 2.2 D 190 Nero Edizione, 1500 miles, £35,000

2019 Stelvio 2.9 V6 Quadrifoglio, 12,300 miles, £51,990

Comments
8

LP in Brighton

18 June 2020

If there are a large number of Stelvios for sale - with a good choice of engines and low mileage and starting from £25k  - then you have to ask why?  They can't all be demonstrators or pre-registrations and neither are the old enough to be PCP returns - and remember this is a relatively exclusive low volume car. So if buyers are so keen to get rid of them, it's likely that the Stelvio isn't a very satisfying car to own new. What prospect it will fare better secondhand when the warranty runs out? 

 I wouldn't buy any SUV let alone an Alfa one. But a modern Alfasud that didn't fall apart and rust, that would be different... 

Marc

18 June 2020
LP in Brighton wrote:

If there are a large number of Stelvios for sale - with a good choice of engines and low mileage and starting from £25k  - then you have to ask why?  They can't all be demonstrators or pre-registrations and neither are the old enough to be PCP returns - and remember this is a relatively exclusive low volume car. So if buyers are so keen to get rid of them, it's likely that the Stelvio isn't a very satisfying car to own new. What prospect it will fare better secondhand when the warranty runs out? 

 I wouldn't buy any SUV let alone an Alfa one. But a modern Alfasud that didn't fall apart and rust, that would be different... 

Marc

18 June 2020
There are lot of other ways people buy/rent cars other than PCP. There have been a lot of competitively priced 24 month PCH deals available on the Stelvio for some time

289

18 June 2020

.....quite a few ex Rentals LP...

Sundym

18 June 2020
I've been monitoring these for a while and the used prices are similar to xc60s, q5s etc , I'm not seeing drops in value that are too different to its competitors.

Just Saying

18 June 2020
This car does seem to age really quickly, not sure if it's down to the grey paintwork but the giant exhaust pipes appear to accentuate my point!
Buy a used one today and pay the price when trying to sell it on two/three years down the line.
It reminds me of the group tests of old when the S500, 7 Series and A8 were tested along side the Jag!
Lol
09:35

289

18 June 2020

I was about to leap to disagree with you 'Just Saying' with regard to the shape dating quickly.....but actually this grey one in the gallery does look dated. It may be the colour, but I would say that there is a white  and a Red metallicQF in our area, and I have to say that in the flesh, they do look fresher than these pictured here. 

One of the better looking SUV's and far better resolved than the awful Levante! ..... or for that matter the attrocious current 'joke grilled' BMW X5//6/7

NoPasaran

18 June 2020

IMHO, the only one worth buying is Quadrifoglio.

This is a car for Alfisti or for someone with deep pockets who does not mind trying something new even if resale value is low (actually, resale value on any high-powered car in the everyday segment is low, M5, RS6, X5M etc).

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

