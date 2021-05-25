James Ruppert: Why you should be pumped for cheap diesels

Diesel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it is hard to argue with the benefits when it comes to economy and a long journey to demolish. But what about if you do only short hops? Would you be mad to consider burning oil? Maybe, but I’ve been chatting to a reader who, for all sorts of complicated reasons, has to stick with diesel. Indeed, a decade or so back, I knew someone who always bought basic Ford Fiesta Ds for the local runs. These days, there are DPFs to contend with, but actually teeny diesels are excellent at what they do and, because they may not be ULEZ-friendly, great value.

Let’s start with a Fiesta and not the ancient commercial-grade Ds. We can fast forward to quite a groovylooking 2013 1.6 TDCi Zetec with 50k miles, yours for £6500. A three-door with four previous owners, it has low-profile alloy wheels and certainly looks the part, plus it can return well over 70mpg overall, which is remarkably good news. There are cheaper Fiesta-shaped options, of course, and a 2007 1.4 TD Climate Style with five useful doors and 110k miles is still a £30-a-year-road-tax car. Plus it should give you around 60mpg. Oh, yes, and the price is £795 with a fresh MOT and good recent service history.

It is almost impossible to go wrong with any Volkswagen and in particular a Polo. A 2008 1.4 TDI Match with around 130k miles is just £895. The one I saw was a five-owner five-door, which will do over 60mpg combined. It may seem like a good first car but I have found that youngsters get punished for diesel, so the petrol version is better for a debut driver. Otherwise, what a spare, backup or second car to have.

When it comes to teeny tiny diesels, it has to be a Smart. They can be loved or loathed, but quite often this is all the runabout that most of us will ever need. Provided the ECU is not on the blink and the history checks out, these are fun little buys. A mega mileage can be a worry, but a 2009 Pulse with five previous owners and less than 50k miles is £1900. Zero road tax is another plus point on these, as is the 80mpg potential.

Indeed, the more you look at these micro-diesels, the more you realise that it is all about the low road tax and reassuringly solid MPG. With an Alfa Romeo Mito, a 2010 1.3 JTDm with just over 100k miles adds some proper pint-sized style for £1950. Long live little diesels.

Tales from Ruppert's garage