New Ford Fiesta ST Edition brings styling and dynamic upgrades

Ford has unveiled the Fiesta ST Edition, a new limited-run version of its acclaimed performance supermini.

Available in three-door bodystyle only and priced from £27,075, the ST Edition gains suspension upgrades and bespoke styling over the standard Fiesta ST. Just 500 examples will be built, with the UK set to recieve 300 of those.

The ST Edition stands apart from the regular car with exclusive Azura Blue paint and contrasting gloss-black rear diffuser, roof spoiler and ST badges. It also recieves flow-formed 18in alloys, which save almost 8kg over the standard wheels, and the same two-way adjustable coilover suspension used on last year's Performance Edition.

This reduces the ride height by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, with twelve bump and sixteen rebound settings available for fine-tuning.

The ST Edition also becomes the first Fiesta to recieve the new Ford Performance steering wheel, previously seen in the larger Focus ST, with a dedicated shortcut button to access the Sport driving mode. Other interior upgrades include carbonfibre-effect dashboard trim and bespoke blue stitching.

The ST Edition is based on the top-spec ST-3 specification, which includes as standard the otherwise-optional Performance Pack, comprising a Quaife limited-slip differential, an upshift indicator and launch control.

The turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine remains unchanged from the regular ST, sending 197bhp and 214lb ft of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The car can achieve 0-62mph in 6.5sec and go on to a top speed of 143mph.

“Our new Fiesta ST Edition squeezes even more excitement out of the best-handling compact hot-hatch on the road,” said Stefan Muenzinger, the European manager for Ford Performance. “The Edition model puts drivers firmly in control with the ability to manually adjust the feel of their car and fine-tune the handling to suit their personal preference.”

The ST Edition carries a small premium over the ST-3, which starts from £24,900.

Order books are now open for the new model, with build slots available right away.

