James Ruppert: big, old diesels are proper pocket pleasers

I’m glad the majority of you see the sheer good sense in not ruling out those dirty diesels from your used car deliberations. Certainly, recent diesels have a pretty clean bill of health. Richard is one of you correct thinkers who liked my diesel saloon piece.
“A used diesel saloon really is a shrewd commuter car but an estate is even better!” he says. “My philosophy is to have a cheap-as-chips Citroën C5 diesel estate as the daily driver, which is economical, smooth, quiet and comfortable, and is the ideal calm and tranquil commuter. What’s more, it’s only worth insuring third party, and it’s no slouch on long journeys either. This lets me afford a luxobarge for the weekend and my Mercedes S600L fulfils that role to perfection.”
Richard is clearly doing Bangernomics right and I am glad that the C5 is serving him well. He’s dead right about estate cars. The SUV is apparently killing them off but just for now there are plenty around and, in practical terms, they are unbeatable. Not least because they are not carting around tons of extra metal, propshafts and other space-robbing, economy-sapping ballast.
SamVimes1972
You would think the question
You would think the question 'Am I tried to Peugeot when changing a car bought on PCP' would have been a question better asked when BUYING the car not 4 years down the line.
I seriously wonder about people sometimes.
Oh and I remember regular reports about short journey Mazda diesels blowing up due to diesel getting into the sump. Considering the person asking the question above it's probably worth pointing out the pitfalls of buying diesels for the wrong types of journey James.
Ruaraidh
Pocket pleasers?
POnly if you ignore the cloud of black filth behind you. Older diesels are terrible for this. Clouds of smoke on every tip in particularly on the mway. Awful.
macaroni
Ruaraidh wrote:
Are you stuck in 1985? How is your Walkman, Betamax video and rusty Alfa?
Vertigo
macaroni wrote:
I encountered two smoky diesels during my drive this morning - and that's just the stuff you can see; PM2.5 and NOx aren't visible.
The EU only started mandating real-world emissions tests a couple of years ago. Before then, per the ICCT's 2017 investigation, only 10% of the Euro 6 cars met the laboratory NOx criteria in the real world, and some cars were 12 times over the limit. HGV NOx limits are five times as high as passenger cars, so these cars were more polluting than two Euro 6-passing trucks combined.
With 2018 diesels, the ACEA investigation (which may not be reliable, given that ACEA is the main lobbying arm of European car manufacturers) found all new cars were within the limits in real-world conditions, so hopefully these latest models won't be fouling our streets. But Ruppert's article is concerned with used cars, which will mostly be older than that, so is pretty damn irresponsible. Given his article about electric cars the other week, though, irresponsible and ignorant nonsense seems to be his stock-in-trade nowadays.
Deputy
macaroni - how are your lungs?
I give you 2 choices. Stick your head by the exhaust of one of these diesels and breathe in for 10 mins or a new petrol? Which will you choose....?
Mini2
That Clio
We had a silver Clio Extreme - SE04 BDZ - must’ve been a very close relative to that one pictured!!
"Work hard and be nice to people"
Deputy
Stop this Dinosaur
Seriously Autocar editing team. How can you allow this man to publish articles that will destroy our air quality even more! Diesels from 10 years ago were allowed 10 times the particualtes of a new car - and that was when they were new! I was walking the kids to school today and a 2008 Mondeo went past chucking out black soot. Disgusting and lethal.
si73
As bland as the jazz is
As bland as the jazz is considered to be, it is none the less a brilliant little family car, rfl is quite cheap due to low emissions, for its age, and 50+ mpg is easily achieved, though they aren't bullet proof and can let water in.
Diesels are still worthy buys if you cover high mileages, the problem, to my eyes, was always their mis use as town cars, sold as such because of government legislation. These older cars pumping out black smoke probably wouldn't be as bad if they were high mileage use instead of town use.
seljon
Belching smoke
HiPo 289
Diesel lung sludge and two skeletons in a dustbin
I am finding this column increasingly tragic.
Before the truth emerged about NOx and particulates, and before electric vehicles became viable, diesel made some sense for the economy-minded. Now it makes none.
On top of this, diesel has never been the petrol-heads choice. The clue is on the name after all. Rattling, vibrating, booming, graunching, clattering and smoking. Diesel is a fossil-fuelled fossil. Time to move on.
