James Ruppert: big, old diesels are proper pocket pleasers

A spacious, frugal, oil-burning estate is this week’s commuter champion
by James Ruppert
4 June 2019

I’m glad the majority of you see the sheer good sense in not ruling out those dirty diesels from your used car deliberations. Certainly, recent diesels have a pretty clean bill of health. Richard is one of you correct thinkers who liked my diesel saloon piece

“A used diesel saloon really is a shrewd commuter car but an estate is even better!” he says. “My philosophy is to have a cheap-as-chips Citroën C5 diesel estate as the daily driver, which is economical, smooth, quiet and comfortable, and is the ideal calm and tranquil commuter. What’s more, it’s only worth insuring third party, and it’s no slouch on long journeys either. This lets me afford a luxobarge for the weekend and my Mercedes S600L fulfils that role to perfection.” 

Richard is clearly doing Bangernomics right and I am glad that the C5 is serving him well. He’s dead right about estate cars. The SUV is apparently killing them off but just for now there are plenty around and, in practical terms, they are unbeatable. Not least because they are not carting around tons of extra metal, propshafts and other space-robbing, economy-sapping ballast. 

Driven this week

I would be inclined to go for the nominally more reliable product with a Japanese badge, even though they are not fully on board the diesel train, because the engines are damned reliable. The Honda Accord may have a sloping roof, but here is one of the prettier estates in circulation. If we only want to spend £1500, then that will buy a 2006 two-owner 2.2 i-CTDi EX with 150,000 miles. The combined consumption is officially 47.9mpg, so it ought to do a solid 45mpg. Otherwise, a Toyota Avensis is the rather more blunt-fronted affair and, again for £1500, you will get a 2007 2.2 D-4D T-Spirit with 150,000 miles. The one I came across was all ready to roll with a full MOT from a dealer. 

Then there is the Mazda 6. A 2004 2.0 TD TS2 with 106,000 miles and an absolute ton of history from a dealer was a tempting £990. Alternatively, a much more recent 2010 2.2 D TS with 165,000 miles is a realistic £1794. 

One of the biggest and most practical of all the real-world diesel estates has to be the Ford Mondeo. There is such a huge classified ad choice, which is always good news. I rather liked the fact that it is possible to get a 2008 2.0 TDCi Titanium with 159,000 miles, also for £1500. Unless you want an old-shape 2006 2.0 LX with 101,000 miles, which is a part-exchange clearance. I sort of love both and am sure Richard would too.

What we almost bought this week

Renault Clio 1.2: “Always had oil and filters changed yearly.” It’s a good start to any used car ad and certainly caught our eye. The 2004-reg Clio Extreme has done 100,000 miles and, says the private seller, “has never let me down and is mechanically fine”. Begs the question why sell it – but, at £250, it’s got to be cheaper than taking the train.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

Land Rover Series 3, mileage - 130,017: Just to let you know that the fuel line was fixed. I got so covered in gunk patching it up, I let my local garage finish the dirty work and also make the headlamps work again as there was a rogue earth connection. Meanwhile, the driver’s side sliding window popped out again. My mistake: I slammed the door without the window being shut. I remember 99% of the time, but I forgot just the once and there it was on my lap again. 

Hopefully that is it for the Lorry, as there are now so many stories to tell about the other sorry members of the fleet. 

A to Z Bangerpedia

J is for Honda Jazz: What we have here is a compact hatchback that nonetheless has lots of flexible space inside. Yes, the Jazz is such an ingenious little car, it is hard to find a rival model that is any better. The well-proportioned small-people-carrier styling is a key reason why the Jazz works so well. At the back is a very large boot and the load area can be changed easily. Simply fold the rear seats into the footwells for a completely flat floor or just fold the seat bases forward to effectively create two separate boot areas. It is very clever and all passengers appreciate the extra head and leg room. 

The high driving position is great for the driver and there is lots of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel. Under the bonnet is a highly efficient 1.4-litre petrol engine that delivers almost 50mpg across the range. A 2003 1.4 i-DSi SE is £490. 

Readers’ questions

Question: My four-year-old Peugeot 308 is starting to develop problems, but is almost at the end of its PCP. Am I tied to Peugeot for its replacement? Donald Stewart, Kirkcudbright

Answer: Fortunately, under the terms of a PCP, you can offer your Peugeot to any car dealer in part-exchange for another – be it a new or used Peugeot, or another make entirely. Peugeot Finance, or whoever stumped up your loan on your 308, is only interested in getting back the money it’s owed. Whichever dealer you go to will contact it to establish the car’s so-called settlement figure. Assuming they think your 308 is worth this sum and that you plan to buy its replacement from them, they’ll pay it and take ownership of the 308, allowing you to start afresh. John Evans

Question: Why does the motor trade make such a fuss of a car having had one lady owner? Gordon White, Birmingham

Answer: According to a report by confused. com, women drivers commit fewer driving offences than men and are less likely to be in an accident. Stats like these feed the impression that a car previously owned by a woman is likely to have had an easier life than one driven by a man. My experience of cars owned by my wife bears this out. Their brakes and tyres last longer, their average fuel consumption is better and they feel fresher for longer. That said, I’m the one who checks the tyre pressures, dips the oil and wipes the make-up smudges off the touchscreen. John Evans

Comments
10

SamVimes1972

4 June 2019

You would think the question 'Am I tried to Peugeot when changing a car bought on PCP' would have been a question better asked when BUYING the car not 4 years down the line.

I seriously wonder about people sometimes.

Oh and I remember regular reports about short journey Mazda diesels blowing up due to diesel getting into the sump. Considering the person asking the question above it's probably worth pointing out the pitfalls of buying diesels for the wrong types of journey James.

Ruaraidh

4 June 2019

POnly if you ignore the cloud of black filth behind you.  Older diesels are terrible for this. Clouds of smoke on every tip in particularly on the mway. Awful.

macaroni

4 June 2019
Ruaraidh wrote:

POnly if you ignore the cloud of black filth behind you.  Older diesels are terrible for this. Clouds of smoke on every tip in particularly on the mway. Awful.

Are you stuck in 1985? How is your Walkman, Betamax video and rusty Alfa?

 

Vertigo

4 June 2019
macaroni wrote:

Ruaraidh wrote:

Only if you ignore the cloud of black filth behind you.  Older diesels are terrible for this. Clouds of smoke on every tip in particularly on the mway. Awful.

Are you stuck in 1985? How is your Walkman, Betamax video and rusty Alfa?

 

I encountered two smoky diesels during my drive this morning - and that's just the stuff you can see; PM2.5 and NOx aren't visible.

The EU only started mandating real-world emissions tests a couple of years ago. Before then, per the ICCT's 2017 investigation, only 10% of the Euro 6 cars met the laboratory NOx criteria in the real world, and some cars were 12 times over the limit. HGV NOx limits are five times as high as passenger cars, so these cars were more polluting than two Euro 6-passing trucks combined.

With 2018 diesels, the ACEA investigation (which may not be reliable, given that ACEA is the main lobbying arm of European car manufacturers) found all new cars were within the limits in real-world conditions, so hopefully these latest models won't be fouling our streets. But Ruppert's article is concerned with used cars, which will mostly be older than that, so is pretty damn irresponsible. Given his article about electric cars the other week, though, irresponsible and ignorant nonsense seems to be his stock-in-trade nowadays.

Deputy

4 June 2019

I give you 2 choices.  Stick your head by the exhaust of one of these diesels and breathe in for 10 mins or a new petrol?  Which will you choose....?

 

 

 

Mini2

4 June 2019

We had a silver Clio Extreme - SE04 BDZ - must’ve been a very close relative to that one pictured!! 


"Work hard and be nice to people"

Deputy

4 June 2019

Seriously Autocar editing team.  How can you allow this man to publish articles that will destroy our air quality even more!  Diesels from 10 years ago were allowed 10 times the particualtes of a new car - and that was when they were new!  I was walking the kids to school today and a 2008 Mondeo went past chucking out black soot. Disgusting and lethal.

 

 

 

si73

4 June 2019

As bland as the jazz is considered to be, it is none the less a brilliant little family car, rfl is quite cheap due to low emissions, for its age, and 50+ mpg is easily achieved, though they aren't bullet proof and can let water in.

Diesels are still worthy buys if you cover high mileages, the problem, to my eyes, was always their mis use as town cars, sold as such because of government legislation. These older cars pumping out black smoke probably wouldn't be as bad if they were high mileage use instead of town use.

seljon

4 June 2019
I've noticed quite a strong correlation between drivers of the most polluting diesels also being smokers. It would seem they don't give a monkeys about their health or anyone else's.

HiPo 289

4 June 2019

 

I am finding this column increasingly tragic.

Before the truth emerged about NOx and particulates, and before electric vehicles became viable, diesel made some sense for the economy-minded. Now it makes none.

On top of this, diesel has never been the petrol-heads  choice. The clue is on the name after all. Rattling, vibrating, booming, graunching, clattering and smoking. Diesel is a fossil-fuelled fossil. Time to move on.

 

