James Ruppert: big, old diesels are proper pocket pleasers

I would be inclined to go for the nominally more reliable product with a Japanese badge, even though they are not fully on board the diesel train, because the engines are damned reliable. The Honda Accord may have a sloping roof, but here is one of the prettier estates in circulation. If we only want to spend £1500, then that will buy a 2006 two-owner 2.2 i-CTDi EX with 150,000 miles. The combined consumption is officially 47.9mpg, so it ought to do a solid 45mpg. Otherwise, a Toyota Avensis is the rather more blunt-fronted affair and, again for £1500, you will get a 2007 2.2 D-4D T-Spirit with 150,000 miles. The one I came across was all ready to roll with a full MOT from a dealer.

Then there is the Mazda 6. A 2004 2.0 TD TS2 with 106,000 miles and an absolute ton of history from a dealer was a tempting £990. Alternatively, a much more recent 2010 2.2 D TS with 165,000 miles is a realistic £1794.

One of the biggest and most practical of all the real-world diesel estates has to be the Ford Mondeo. There is such a huge classified ad choice, which is always good news. I rather liked the fact that it is possible to get a 2008 2.0 TDCi Titanium with 159,000 miles, also for £1500. Unless you want an old-shape 2006 2.0 LX with 101,000 miles, which is a part-exchange clearance. I sort of love both and am sure Richard would too.

What we almost bought this week

Renault Clio 1.2: “Always had oil and filters changed yearly.” It’s a good start to any used car ad and certainly caught our eye. The 2004-reg Clio Extreme has done 100,000 miles and, says the private seller, “has never let me down and is mechanically fine”. Begs the question why sell it – but, at £250, it’s got to be cheaper than taking the train.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

Land Rover Series 3, mileage - 130,017: Just to let you know that the fuel line was fixed. I got so covered in gunk patching it up, I let my local garage finish the dirty work and also make the headlamps work again as there was a rogue earth connection. Meanwhile, the driver’s side sliding window popped out again. My mistake: I slammed the door without the window being shut. I remember 99% of the time, but I forgot just the once and there it was on my lap again.