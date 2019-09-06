Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 6 September

It’s a constant source of amazement that the company that trots out the Micra and Pulsar is the same one that fashions the mighty GT-R. It arrived in the UK in 2009 costing from £57,000, but today’s updated and more powerful version starts at £82,000.

Nissan GT-R, £32,990: All this makes the 50,000-mile 2009 Black Edition we saw for sale at £32,990 very tempting indeed. It has every service accounted for, most performed by leading specialist Litchfield. Being a Black Edition, it has powered seats, a Bose sound system and automatic headlights. Any worries about how it’s been driven can be addressed by taking it to an official Nissan GT-R performance centre, which, for about £60, will interrogate its software. Within a few days, its darkest secrets will drop through your letterbox.

Its solid maintenance record suggests all should be well, but while we’re waiting for the performance report, we’d be keen to check for flywheel shaft bearing noise emanating from the bell housing behind the engine. The thought that it’ll need new cam chains in 20,000 miles at a cost of around £2000 will occupy our attention, too.