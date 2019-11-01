Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 1 November

We’re looking at S-spec cars this week and our trawl begins with the Rapide S. The four-door, four-seat, V12-powered sports car was a hard sell new but it looks good value today.

For example, we found a 2013-reg S Touchtronic with sought-after carbonfibre exterior pack and 23,000 miles for £56,497 – a big number, true, but usefully smaller than the car’s new price, before discount, of £151,000. What’s more, it’s an approved used car with a 12-month warranty so is pukka and protected.

Being a 2013-reg, our find is an early second-generation version with the more powerful 550bhp 5.9 V12 – an increase of 80bhp on the first-generation car. In recognition of its substantially improved performance, it gained that S in its name. It kept the six-speed Touchtronic II automatic transmission, though – the eight-speed Touchtronic III ’box not arriving until 2015.

The Rapide’s trick is to look like a two-door, at least if you’re not paying attention. The rear chairs aren’t the easiest to access but, once there, you won’t want to leave. They fold down, too, but so arranged there’s space for only a couple of largish bags.