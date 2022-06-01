The best 10 used fun cars for 2022

Chances are that, as you read this, it’s drizzling incessantly and the temperature is hovering around the 13deg C mark. Ah, spring. But worry not: sunnier times are on the horizon, and it simply wouldn’t do to be without some light-hearted wheels – whatever the shape and size – to enjoy them with.

Mazda MX-5, 1998-2005

£500-£5000: So long as you keep an antenna tuned for signs of rust, you can almost buy a second-generation MX-5 with your eyes shut. They’re awesomely reliable, even at high mileages, and you start seeing viable cars from £1000. A healthy 15-year-old car is as much fun as a five-year-old one. Mind you, you’re probably already looking too late in the year. It’s best to buy in the dead of winter when demand’s lowest.

One we found: 2000 Mazda MX-5 1.8 Manual, 119k miles, £3150

Mini Cooper, 2000-2005

£800-£7000: Any Mini’s fun, but the first of the ‘new’ Minis is capable, too. They’re also robust, so long as you buy on condition and heed the service records. The Cooper is the best option. You get the legendary agility and chuckability, but you can also take it on your holidays. They’re just starting to acquire classic value – which probably means that if you buy now, you’ll do okay when you sell.