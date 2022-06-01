BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The best 10 used fun cars for 2022
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 1 June 2022: on sale now

The best 10 used fun cars for 2022

Looking for something to entertain you over the summer? Here are our picks
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
5 mins read
1 June 2022

Chances are that, as you read this, it’s drizzling incessantly and the temperature is hovering around the 13deg C mark. Ah, spring. But worry not: sunnier times are on the horizon, and it simply wouldn’t do to be without some light-hearted wheels – whatever the shape and size – to enjoy them with.

Mazda MX-5, 1998-2005

Related articles

£500-£5000: So long as you keep an antenna tuned for signs of rust, you can almost buy a second-generation MX-5 with your eyes shut. They’re awesomely reliable, even at high mileages, and you start seeing viable cars from £1000. A healthy 15-year-old car is as much fun as a five-year-old one. Mind you, you’re probably already looking too late in the year. It’s best to buy in the dead of winter when demand’s lowest.

One we found: 2000 Mazda MX-5 1.8 Manual, 119k miles, £3150

Mini Cooper, 2000-2005

£800-£7000: Any Mini’s fun, but the first of the ‘new’ Minis is capable, too. They’re also robust, so long as you buy on condition and heed the service records. The Cooper is the best option. You get the legendary agility and chuckability, but you can also take it on your holidays. They’re just starting to acquire classic value – which probably means that if you buy now, you’ll do okay when you sell.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

One we found: 2004 Mini Cooper 1.6, 127k miles, £1695

Renault Wind, 2010-2013

£2200-£4500: Bit of a weird choice, but I’ve always liked this Renault Twingo-based two-seater. Best ones are the 1.6 VVT models based on a Twingo RS. They’re a little heavier than absolutely ideal but go quite well, have decent steering and the usual supple Renault ride. You get wind in your hair cheaply, and when you drive, you’ll never see another.

One we found: 2011 Renault Wind 1.6 GT Line, 58k miles, £4300

Land Rover Discovery, 1998-2004

Advertisement
Back to top

£3700-£8000: Forget the sophisticated Disco 3 and onward: we’re talking second-series Disco here – plentiful (which the original Disco isn’t) but easy to mend because it’s pleasantly crude. You used to be able to buy a V8 for buttons, if you can still afford 15mpg and don’t intend to drive to Turkey. But the 2.5 TDi is king: it works, keeps working and is a charming old car. Try some (legal) green-laning. You’ll love it.

One we found: 2013 Land Rover Discovery TD5, 150k miles, £3750

Ford Ranger, 2006-2011

£4500-£12,000: There’s no better sense of well-being than punting a large, tall Yankee-style pick-up truck. Ford’s Ranger is the coolest, and so long as you can find enough road for it, it’s a decent drive. They’re all diesels, and mostly auto. The 4x4 helps plenty in tough terrain, and there’s the one-tonne tray for shifting gear. A taste easily acquired.

One we found: 2009 Ford Ranger XLT Thunder TDCi, 130k miles, £5795

MGB Roadster, 1962-1980

Advertisement
Back to top

£5000-£30,000: Much nonsense is talked about these by people who’ve never driven one: they’re lovely old cars. Comfortable, too. Don’t confuse a B with a Caterham: it rolls on corners and isn’t quick. But it’s sporty in its own way, has one of the best exhaust notes going, and if you buy well, it’ll be strong and faithful. And you’ll be part of a large, like-minded community for which lots happens every summer.

One we found: 1973 MGB Roadster, 66k miles, £5750

Volkswagen T5 California, 2003-2015

£6000-£50,000: Where are you going on holiday this year? Probably easier not to leave the country. If you’re clever, there are plenty of secluded UK places a family of up to five can take a VeeWee. The old air-cooled Type 2 models are still very much in vogue but dog-slow and prices are steeply inflated by classic-ness. But all VW campers, old and new, have good residuals, so your money’s pretty safe.

More recent T5 examples are downright excellent to drive, too. They’re pretty quiet, are very reliable, steer nicely and ride softly (unless you plump for one of the lowered, sportified examples) and there are 4x4 models, too, though at high prices. Best of all is the view as you ride along. (You sit higher than in a Range Rover.) Well, if you’re setting out to see the world, you might as well have the best possible view.

Advertisement
Back to top

One we found: 2011 Volkswagen California 2.0 TDi, 75k miles, £36,995

Vauxhall Cascada, 2013-2019

£6500-£11,500: Okay, another wild card. But if cruising is your thing, this Vauxhall Astra-based open four-door has considerable style, if you can forget the everyman Griffin badge. Just tell yourself it was also made as a Buick, one of the last and rarest to wear that Yankee badge. Top dollar will buy you a 168bhp petrol auto from 2015, with plenty of miles left.

One we found: 2014 Vauxhall Cascada 1.4T SE, 56k miles, £8500

Westfield SEi, 2000-2011

Advertisement
Back to top

£7500-£25,000: Why a Westfield? Because it’s not a Caterham and thus not constrained by Caterham-ness: the need to compete with some pretty well-heeled, slightly snooty, marque-conscious owners. There are sophisticated Westfields, true, but I’m talking fun cars and there are plenty out there. Back in the day, I bought one and taught my kids to drive on a farmer’s field. The car wasn’t so precious that we worried about getting it dirty and it was easily mended by the local garage, not that it needed much.

Even the basic 1600cc Ford Zetec engine in an SEi has a decent turn of speed. Many have potent 2.0-litre fours, and your budget might even stretch to the V8. I drove the first-ever SEiGHT prototype in the wet and had my one and only experience of fourth-gear wheelspin. Lots of cars have the roll bars and harnesses needed for a bit of light competition, too. Hard to beat for the money

One we found: 2005 Westfield SEi, 11k miles, £13,995

Audi R8, 2006-2012

£30,000-£60,000: Crazy idea? Not at all. Here’s a chance to own a serious performance car with a 4.2-litre V8 for hot hatch money, and (if you look after it) get most of your money back. Famous for durability, great at long distances, awesome power and noise. And there’s that beautiful gearchange gate to stare at whenever you don’t have your eyes on the road. What more can you ask for?

Advertisement
Back to top

One we found: 2009 Audi R8 V8 Manual, 50k miles, £39,950

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,780
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Rio 1.4 Crdi 3 Ecodynamics 3dr
2015
£4,995
83,126miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,999
40,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Viva 1.0 Sl 5dr
2016
£4,999
75,152miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,058
54,834miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec Black Edition 3dr
2016
£5,100
70,600miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.0 Sce Ambiance 5dr
2018
£5,199
67,979miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,206
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£5,210
64,054miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives