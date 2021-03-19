Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 19 March

This facelifted first-generation Panamera was registered in 2014 and has done 79,000 miles. It has a full Porsche service history and has had just one previous owner. Fitted extras include adaptive air suspension, a red leather interior and LED headlights.

Being a facelifted model, it has the more powerful and responsive twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine rather than the 3.6 V6 its predecessor made do with. The motor is suitably torquey, with 383lb ft at 1750rpm a mere squeeze away. It has a balancer shaft, too, so feels almost V8-like in its smoothness on the motorway.

New, it cost around £95,000 so £29,000 doesn’t sound like a bad shout for such a refined, classy and powerful four-seat express.

Of course, the V8 GTS and Turbo are the models most buyers lust after and rightly so, but this more modest 3.0 V6 4S is more interesting precisely because it’s so overlooked. In this respect, it’s much like the other cars in this week’s trawl of the classifieds.

Thanks to their sheer size, all Panameras are colour sensitive. Our find is a discreet gunmetal grey with dark alloy wheels. The drama is reserved for the interior, with its lipstick red leather. It’s why sunglasses were invented.

Since it has a full Porsche service history and one sensible owner (if they hadn’t been, they’d have chosen the GTS), we’ll assume the serious bits are in good health. That said, we’d want to be sure the PDK fluid has been changed at least twice and the gearbox sump cover is oil tight. It has air suspension so we’d want to be sure it cycles through its modes and it rises to the correct height on start-up.

BMW 550i GT Executive £10,995: Executive car or SUV? The 5 Series GT only confused buyers, who went and bought something else. But that just means used ones are great value. Such as this 550i GT, a 2010 car that has done 79,000 miles and is propelled by a 402bhp, 443lb ft V8.