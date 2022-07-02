Audi R8 to Vauxhall VX220: Used mid-engined sports cars

Fancy a slice of mid-engined thrills?

We've just pitted the Lotus Emira and the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS against each other, and while both are brilliant, they both cost upwards of £65,000. So what can you get for a little less cash?

Lotus dominates here. There’d have been more, but we had to mix it up a bit, hence just one of three Toyota MR2s. But no Fiat X1/9? You try finding one that hasn’t returned to nature. What’s impressive is the range of flavours. Classics, track cars, supercars and even a hybrid are represented.

Audi R8

2007-present: The R8 has been on sale for 15 years, but you’ll still pay around £32,000 for a 2008-reg 4.2 with 75,000 miles and full history. The V8 makes 414bhp, while the 5.2 V10 that followed in 2009 has 517bhp – but prices for those start at £45,000. Precise handling is common to both. Check the clutch and suspension dampers are okay, that the brakes have plenty of life and that the doors aren’t marked. Pay extra for a full service history.