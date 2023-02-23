Nearly new buying guide: Cupra Formentor

Familiarity breeds contempt, they say – and some people feel like that about SUVs after their boom in popularity.

In the current SUV market, there are so many boring, familiar faces, but there is an antidote: the Cupra Formentor.

Even today, the Cupra brand remains new and exciting for many buyers and the Formentor arrived in 2020 as its first dedicated product. Unlike the Seat Ateca and Seat Leon, this is a model you won’t see bearing a Seat badge. So it’s likely to be still receiving many a “what’s that?”.

The answer is a sharp and sporty, coupé-esque SUV, rather than a luxury SUV or rugged off-roader, and the performance reflects this.

Apart from a pair of rather sensible 148bhp and 187bhp offerings, pace is up there with hot hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and R.

This is largely because the Formentor uses their engines, a 242bhp and 306bhp turbo four-cylinder respectively. The 306bhp model gets four-wheel drive and covers 0-60mph in 4.7sec. The plug-in hybrids are slower, naturally, but they’re no sluggards in real-world use, either.

Trims are linked with engine options. For example, you need VZ1 over entry-level V1 to get either of the hot hatch engines.