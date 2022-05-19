BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Audi Q2
Nearly new buying guide: Audi Q2

This stylish compact crossover is now half its original price. We investigate
News
4 mins read
19 May 2022

The Audi Q2, the firm’s smallest compact crossover, has been knocking about for some time now. It first went on sale in 2016 as the new entry point into the German firm’s SUV model range.

The good news for second-hand buyers is that this has given prices plenty of time to fall, in some cases to about half the original asking price. Equally enticing, the Q2 is excellent to drive, both in town and on the motorway, and it comes with a wide array of equipment. All of which makes it a shrewd choice for used buyers.

If you’re drawn by its exterior design, you’ll probably like the cabin, too. Based on the Audi A3’s, it is a tidier offering than the Mini Countryman’s and is a class above the Nissan Juke’s and DS 4’s. The Q2 also offers a composed ride and a selection of capable engines to bolster its overall appeal.

There’s a choice of petrol or diesel and a six-speed manual or sevenspeed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox.

The petrol line-up starts with a 113bhp 1.0-litre TFSI, which is good for 0-62mph in 10.1sec. The midrange 1.4-litre TFSI produces 148bhp and takes 8.5sec to hit 62mph. A 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol unit enables a hot-hatch-esque 0-62mph sprint of 6.5sec and is available exclusively with Quattro four-wheel drive.

You’ll find two diesels among the classified ads, too: a 113bhp 1.6-litre TDI offering up to 64.2mpg combined; and a 148bhp 2.0-litre range-topper with Quattro four-wheel drive and the potential to achieve 57.6mpg combined and 0-62mph in 7.8sec.

Read our review

Car review
Audi Q2

Audi Q2

Audi downsizes its Q-badged SUV line-up by one more notch, but can the Q2 drive inspire buyers to forgo the Seat Ateca and Mini Countryman?

Read our review
The ultimate choice is the SQ2, which sits 20mm lower to the ground than the standard car. It joined the range in 2018 and offers 295bhp and 295lb ft from a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. It dispatches 0-62mph in just 4.8sec, which pips the Cupra Ateca and BMW X2 M35i (both 4.9sec), and top speed is 155mph. All that power is certainly tempting but don’t expect it to be kind to you at the pumps.

Earlier cars have three trim levels. SE opens the line-up, with 16in wheels, a 7.0in infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated mirrors and variable dampers.

Sport, originally available for £1550 more than SE, adds 17in wheels, five selectable driving modes, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, sports seats and silver C-pillars.

Range-topping S Line cars originally commanded a £2250 premium over Sport and they feature more aggressive exterior styling, 18in wheels, LED lights at the front and rear, dynamic indicators, leather sports seats and ambient lighting.

A 2021 update introduced several sharper styling tweaks and revised trim levels. LED lights, an electric boot, rear parking sensors and cruise control became standard on the new entry-level trim, called Technik.

Sport and S Line gained a digital cockpit and an 8.3in touchscreen, while a new Black Edition added bespoke, black exterior styling.

A new top-rung trim, Vorsprung, received adaptive sport suspension, a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control. Meanwhile, the entry-level engine was also changed to a 1.5-litre petrol unit (again producing 148bhp). The diesel Q2 line-up was removed from sale earlier this year.

Need to know

Prices started from £20,230 at launch. The highest-mileage Q2s can be found for as low as £10,000 now and cars with fewer than 30,000 miles on the clock kick off at £16,000. There are plenty of Sport cars at this price. Expect to pay at least £25,000 for an SQ2.

The Q2, along with the rest of the Audi line-up, received a renamed engine line-up from 2018. So on cars from then on, you’re looking at 30 TFSI (115bhp), 35 TFSI (148bhp), 40 TFSI (187bhp), 30 TDI (115bhp) and 35 TDI (148bhp).

Keep a close eye out for optional kit fitted to any prospective purchase. Plenty of used Q2s are packed to the brim with premium tech and other useful features. Audi’s 12.3in Virtual Cockpit and head-up display are well worth seeking out, as is nappa leather, a power tailgate, adaptive dampers and Quattro four-wheel drive.

Buyer beware

Them’s the brakes, kid: A total of 3650 Q2s built from 1 January to 30 June 2017 were recalled because the electric parking brake could be released when using the clutch pedal. It’s a free recall: just check with an Audi dealership to see if a car needs work.

Urban decay: Many Q2s will have been used in city environments, so check the wheels for scuff marks – especially on 18in and 19in alloys (the latter an option, or standard on Black Edition cars). Also keep an eye out for damage on the front and rear bumpers that might have been covered up.

Leaky roof: Some drivers have complained of leaking panoramic sunroofs. Problem areas include the top of the B-pillar in line with the sun visor.

Our pick

1.4 TFSI: As well as offering competitive straight-line speed, this petrol engine is frugal – up to 44.8mpg on the combined WLTP test – and it is cheaper to buy than a 1.5-litre Q2.

Wild card

SQ2: The pricey but powerful SQ2 has the best kit and, to our eyes, the most appealing exterior design.

Top spec

Sport: You’ll find your most used equipment here, such as sat-nav, cruise control and automatic lights, and Sports are abundant on the market.

Ones we found

2017 Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI Sport, 28,000 miles, £16,499

2017 Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI Sport, 24,000 miles, £16,990

2018 Audi Q2 1.6 TDI Sport, 11,000 miles, £18,600

