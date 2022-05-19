Nearly new buying guide: Audi Q2

The Audi Q2, the firm’s smallest compact crossover, has been knocking about for some time now. It first went on sale in 2016 as the new entry point into the German firm’s SUV model range.

The good news for second-hand buyers is that this has given prices plenty of time to fall, in some cases to about half the original asking price. Equally enticing, the Q2 is excellent to drive, both in town and on the motorway, and it comes with a wide array of equipment. All of which makes it a shrewd choice for used buyers.

If you’re drawn by its exterior design, you’ll probably like the cabin, too. Based on the Audi A3’s, it is a tidier offering than the Mini Countryman’s and is a class above the Nissan Juke’s and DS 4’s. The Q2 also offers a composed ride and a selection of capable engines to bolster its overall appeal.

There’s a choice of petrol or diesel and a six-speed manual or sevenspeed S Tronic dual-clutch gearbox.

The petrol line-up starts with a 113bhp 1.0-litre TFSI, which is good for 0-62mph in 10.1sec. The midrange 1.4-litre TFSI produces 148bhp and takes 8.5sec to hit 62mph. A 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol unit enables a hot-hatch-esque 0-62mph sprint of 6.5sec and is available exclusively with Quattro four-wheel drive.

You’ll find two diesels among the classified ads, too: a 113bhp 1.6-litre TDI offering up to 64.2mpg combined; and a 148bhp 2.0-litre range-topper with Quattro four-wheel drive and the potential to achieve 57.6mpg combined and 0-62mph in 7.8sec.