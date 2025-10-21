BACK TO ALL NEWS
The UK-built pick-up underpinning Toyota's hydrogen hopes
Bentley specials mark T Series, Turbo R and Flying Spur anniversaries

The UK-built pick-up underpinning Toyota's hydrogen hopes

Japanese firm's Fuel Cell Hilux pick-up truck uses three separate hydrogen storage tanks

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
21 October 2025

One of the great things about the Goodwood Festival of Speed is that while the focus is on awesome cars from all levels and eras of road, track and rally stage, there’s a healthy presence of future technology on display too. 

Several manufacturers of both road cars and commercial vehicles are maintaining healthy hydrogen development programmes of both fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines.

Toyota has programmes for both ICE and fuel cells as part of its ‘multi-pathway’ route to carbon neutrality, with projects covering racing, rallying and light commercial vehicles. It’s also pursuing hydrogen storage methods, with both compressed gas and liquid hydrogen. Two projects appeared at Goodwood.

The new GR010 Hybrid WEC car-based GR LH2 Racing Concept, unveiled at Le Mans in June, was on static display, with its hydrogen-fuelled ICE, while the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux prototype was in action as a support vehicle. 

Ten prototype pick-ups were built at Toyota’s UK’s Burnaston plant, with five retained for testing and the rest used for demo activities. Each has a 373-mile range, fuelled by compressed hydrogen in three pressure vessels. 

Hydrogen capacity is measured by weight, and each vessel contains 2.6kg, giving a total of 7.8kg.Compared with other zero-emission options, (such as an EV battery pack), that’s not much, and it means the Hilux has a high payload and towing capability.

The fuel-cell system uses the main elements of Toyota’s Mirai FCEV saloon, with a polymer electrolyte membrane-type fuel-cell stack (also known as the Proton Exchange Membrane or PEM) made up of 330 fuel cells. The stack is mounted over the front axle, with drive sent to a 180bhp, 221lb ft electric motor-generator on the rear axle.

A small lithium ion battery in the rear load deck acts as a buffer between stack and motor to deliver the transient bursts of energy for acceleration and store harvested energy from regenerative braking. 

The hydrogen ICE programme emerged in racing form with a Corolla Sport powered by a three-cylinder GR-Yaris engine converted initially to run on compressed hydrogen.

A further step in 2024 used ‘boil-off gas’ from the liquid hydrogen: the fuel is stored at -253deg C and literally boils off as it warms up, despite being stored in a vacuum tank. The gas then enters a self-pressuriser before being fed to the engine, instead of being vented to the atmosphere and wasted. 

The GR LH2 racer is also fuelled by liquid hydrogen and will undergo future track testing. 

The GR Yaris H2 rally car made its debut at Rally Finland in 2022, and the GR Rally2 H2 Concept was again demonstrated in Finland at the end of July.

