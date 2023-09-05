BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Toyota is making the hydrogen Hilux a reality
UP NEXT
ZEV mandate to remain in place despite 2030 ICE ban delay

How Toyota is making the hydrogen Hilux a reality

Government-backed project takes shape to create an alternative zero-emission vehicle for remote UK areas
John Evans
News
4 mins read
21 September 2023

Toyota has taken a major step in the development of hydrogen propulsion with the unveiling of a prototype Toyota Hilux fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). 

Although the company’s first FCEV was a car (the Toyota Mirai, on sale since 2014 and now into its second generation), commercial vehicles’ need for quicker refuelling and longer range than batteries can presently provide makes them a better fit for the technology.

Toyota’s FCEV pick-up truck has a simulated range of 365 miles and a refuelling time similar to that of a diesel. The project – which was funded, developed and delivered in the UK at Toyota’s Burnaston plant – was given the go-ahead in just 12 months.

Related articles

Toyota won’t share the Hilux FCEV’s weight or payload until development is done, at which point it will also reveal whether it will go into production.

Development

A team of engineers from Toyota and specialists from Ricardo, European Thermodynamics, D2H Advanced Technologies and Thatcham Research adapted 10 Hilux development vehicles to accept the Mirai’s powertrain and fuelling system. 

One has been crash tested while on-road development continues with the others ahead of test vehicles being placed with potential customers, who include emergency services. 

Despite the emergence of native FCEV truck makers Tevva and Hydrogen Vehicle Systems and the availability of FCEV cars (most notably the Mirai and Hyundai Nexo), the UK has been relatively slow to embrace hydrogen. 

Turning the Hilux into a hydrogen vehicle

Outwardly, the new FCEV looks no different from a regular 2.4-litre diesel Hilux. Opening the bonnet, however, reveals the Mirai-sourced fuel cell stack. 

Behind the cab bulkhead is a reinforced metal box containing a battery about the same size as that in a hybrid car. 

This accounts for around 20% of the deck’s total area, but Toyota said it could be located under the rear seats on regular models. Underneath are three large cylinders, each containing 2.6kg of hydrogen (a typical FCEV car uses 1kg per day, costing around £15), and towards the rear is a Miraisourced electric motor. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 Toyota Hilux GR Sport RT 2023 Hero cornering

Toyota Hilux

Well-established workhorse receives an on-trend pseudo-sporting makeover

Read our review
Back to top

Toyota Motor Europe’s head of powertrains, Timothy D’Herde, said: “We tried to keep the ground clearance of the regular Hilux. However, customers said they wanted to see and try something as soon as possible, so we used proven Mirai components, which have had an impact on ground clearance. 

“Now we need to see the vehicle in its natural habitat. Some customers may say they need four-wheel drive, in which case we will need more ground clearance.” 

The modularity of the fuel stack is one of its most appealing features, said D’Herde. So is its flexibility, it having been used elsewhere in applications ranging from static power generation to powering converted VDL Group delivery trucks for Toyota’s logistical activities. 

Its installation in the Hilux raised all sorts of challenges, however, explained D’Herde: “The Hilux’s engine bay tapers from front to back, while to help the water to drain, the stack is angled downwards slightly. 

“All this made fitting ancillaries such as the air compressor, intercooler and air cleaner a real challenge. Cooling power is critical: in an internal combustion engine, a lot of the heat goes through the exhaust, but the exhaust in a fuel cell stack is [only] water, so we need a lot of heat exchangers to manage the heat. We designed a bespoke radiator to help with that.”

Advertisement
Back to top

The team also had to reconfigure the ladder-frame chassis to accommodate the three large hydrogen cylinders. “We visited Toyota plants to study their production processes, including those for the hydrogen tanks, with fuel safety being our primary focus,” said D’Herde. “Then, having understood the frame’s design, the team decided how to make space in it for the tanks without affecting its strength and safety. 

“Our South African plant, where the Hilux is made [for Europe], then built and mounted bodies onto them.”

Hydrogen adoption

At the launch of the Hilux FCEV prototype, Toyota GB president Agustín Martín emphasised the firm’s 30-year history of developing hydrogen fuel cell technology. 

However, he added that although the company had sold 25,000 FCEVs worldwide, it alone couldn’t lead the transition and there were challenges ahead. 

He said: “Our company can’t make hydrogen happen. It’s essential there is a long-term national strategy in which hydrogen is not disadvantaged. A [hydrogen] fuel production and delivery infrastructure and government-supported vehicle purchase incentives will be necessary.” 

Car Review
Toyota Hilux
01 Toyota Hilux GR Sport RT 2023 Hero cornering
Read our full road test review
Read more

Until then, the challenge will be to identify a need for hydrogen and develop vehicles that can fulfil it – and with the Hilux FCEV, Toyota believes it could be onto a winner. 

“Demand is confirmed: we know the vehicle meets customers’ requirements for quick refuelling and longer range and the powertrain is proven,” said Timothy D’Herde, Toyota Motor Europe’s head of powertrains. 

used Toyota Hilux cars for sale

Toyota Hilux Gr Sport 4Wd D-4D Dcb 2.8 4dr Pick Up Auto Diesel
2023
£45,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£47,999
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota HI-LUX INVINCIBLE X 4WD D-4D DCB Physically In Stock, VAT Q
2023
£49,199
38miles
Diesel
Automatic
Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£48,000
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£45,594
1,642miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota HI-LUX INVINCIBLE X 4WD D-4D DCB 202 BHP
2023
£49,794
5,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D GR SPORT Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£46,500
9,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hi-Lux Invincible X
2022
£43,194
12,786miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota HILUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£39,594
21,095miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 27 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
kathie 21 September 2023

hy

289 21 September 2023

Quite a lot of these HiLux's are used in the heavy construction industry, ( they arent all used by farmers and Gamekeepers).

Toyota can see that with JCB leading the way with Hydrogen being seen as the way forward, electric not working in this Industry, there will be many big companies with Hydrogen refueling on-site.

russ13b 3 December 2022

They couldn't just use Biodiesel?

Peter Cavellini 5 September 2023
russ13b wrote:

They couldn't just use Biodiesel?

What about LPG?, it's still available,its cheaper per Gallon to, what's the problem with LPG?

LouSiThames 5 September 2023
Are you making a statement or asking a question?
Peter Cavellini 5 September 2023
LouSiThames wrote:

Are you making a statement or asking a question?

Or, why can't Hydrogen just quietly improve the costs of producing it?,can't it be developed?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives