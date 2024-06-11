BACK TO ALL NEWS
Revealed: Next-generation Apple CarPlay adds climate control
Industry scramble for cheaper battery chemistry upends plans

Revealed: Next-generation Apple CarPlay adds climate control

Smartphone mirroring tech expands to effectively replace traditional infotainment software, gets more flexible layout
11 June 2024

Apple has revealed new functionality for its next-generation CarPlay smartphone mirroring interface, which is set to offer much more personalisation of a car’s on-board displays.

The next-generation CarPlay system will make the leap from a car’s infotainment display to all of its screens, including the instrument panel.

This will allow it to control a much wider range of on-board functions, including the climate settings, driving modes and driver assistance settings.

Car makers will be able to design these new interfaces according to a vehicle’s specification. For example, the climate control menu can be tweaked to show how many seats and climate zones a car has and buttons can be added for extra functions such as seat heaters.

The new iteration of CarPlay will also be able to present a wider range of notifications on the instrument and infotainment displays, with prompts including tyre pressure warnings.

Features such as reversing cameras and inclinometers are also supported by the revised interface, meaning drivers won’t have to leave CarPlay to access more specialised functions.

Next-gen Apple Carplay reversing camera

Ultimately, however, the design of a vehicle’s CarPlay interface will depend on how well a manufacturer supports the new technology and how it chooses to configure the displays.

Aston Martin and Porsche will be the first two brands to offer the new system: it's set to arrive in each marque’s new models later this year.

Apple said the next-generation CarPlay will function only via wireless connection and that drivers will still be able to access the existing iteration that’s contained within an infotainment screen.

Explaining the new system, Tanya Kancheva, an engineer in Apple’s Car Experience division, said: “Cars have changed a lot since CarPlay first launched [in the Ferrari FF in 2014], with larger screens, more of them and with a ton more features.

“People love bringing their favourite features from iPhone into the car with CarPlay. iPhone users have the choice to use CarPlay or this next generation of CarPlay that provides content for all the driver’s screens.

"[It offers] a fully integrated interface for the most seamless, consistent and feature-rich experience possible – an experience that also fits perfectly into your specific vehicle’s configuration.

"It’s the very best of your car combined with the best features and familiar interaction patterns of your iPhone."

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

xxxx 11 June 2024

However did we cope before.

