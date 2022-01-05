BMW reveals colour-changing car, in-car cinema and more

BMW has revealed a host of futuristic technologies at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the most eyebrow-raising of which is a colour-changing car. Other projects include a 32in cinema screen extending from the headliner for rear passengers and a variety of sounds created especially for its electric models.

The German car maker said the innovations “combine creativity and digitisation to produce great moments for the driver and passengers”. The firm also revealed the BMW iX M60, a 611bhp range-topping EV from its M performance division, at the Las Vegas event.

Colour-changing car

The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink is the first car in the world whose exterior colour can change at the touch of a button. Head of the project Stella Clarke said: “By changing the colour of the car, we’re bringing personalisation to unforeseen levels.” She added: “We also see a lot of benefits from a usability and sustainability viewpoint.”

The changing colour can make the car more efficient by taking into account light and dark colours in relation to reflecting sunlight and the absorption of thermal energy. BMW explained: “A white surface reflects a lot more sunlight than a black one. Heating the vehicle and passenger compartment as a result of strong sunlight and high temperatures can be reduced by changing the exterior to a light colour. In cooler weather, a dark outer skin will help the vehicle absorb noticeably more warmth from the sun. In both cases, selective colour changes can help to cut the amount of cooling and heating required from the vehicle's air conditioning. This reduces the amount of energy the vehicle electrical system needs and, with it, the vehicle's fuel or electricity consumption.”