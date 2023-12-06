Power List 100 Podcast: The top automotive disruptors (ep.2)

Welcome to episode two of the all-new, five-part Autocar Business Power List 100 Podcast, produced in partnership with automotive experience platform Keyloop.

The annual Power List 100 details all the achievements of the major movers and shakers in the automotive industry, ranking the top 100 most influential people based on the following criteria: global reach and influence, spending power, share of voice, technological influence, future growth potential and market capitalisation.

Each episode of the podcast will welcome an industry expert to explore and discuss some of the biggest names, companies and topics outlined in the Power List – offering exclusive insight into the people truly reshaping the automotive landscape.