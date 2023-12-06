Power List 100 Podcast: The top automotive disruptors (ep.2)

Promoted
6 December 2023
Welcome to episode two of the all-new, five-part Autocar Business Power List 100 Podcast, produced in partnership with automotive experience platform Keyloop.
The annual Power List 100 details all the achievements of the major movers and shakers in the automotive industry, ranking the top 100 most influential people based on the following criteria: global reach and influence, spending power, share of voice, technological influence, future growth potential and market capitalisation.
Each episode of the podcast will welcome an industry expert to explore and discuss some of the biggest names, companies and topics outlined in the Power List – offering exclusive insight into the people truly reshaping the automotive landscape.
Related articles
- Change Makers Podcast: The future of Lotus (ep.10)
- Change Makers Podcast: How Connected Kerb is rethinking on-street EV charging (ep.9)
- Change Makers Podcast: GRIDSERVE's amazing EV ecosystem (ep.8)
- Change Makers Podcast: Big EV myths (and the rise of Myenergi) (ep.7)
- Change Makers Podcast: The true cost of running an electric vehicle (ep.