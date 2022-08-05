BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Arrival halts development of Uber EV and electric bus
UP NEXT
DS weighs up new supermini to replace DS 3 Crossback

Arrival halts development of Uber EV and electric bus

Financial Times reports Bicester-based mobility outfit is scaling back as share price falls
News
2 mins read
5 August 2022

UK electric vehicle start-up Arrival has put on hold development of its ride-hailing car and stopped trials of its electric bus in a bid to save cash, the Financial Times has reported.

The company, based in Banbury, Oxfordshire, announced in July it might have to lay off up to 800 employees in order to preserve funds ahead of the scheduled production start of its electric van in the autumn.

The project to build a dedicated ride-hailing EV for Uber could be revived once the van starts generating revenue, a source told the Financial Times. The company didn’t provide a comment.

Related articles

Arrival, along with other newly listed automotive start-ups, including online used car retailer Cazoo, is struggling to raise new funds in the aftermath of falling share prices. Arrival's share price has fallen more than 90% since listing on the US stock market last March.

German bank Berenberg warned in May that Arrival was in danger of running out of money next year if it didn’t find an alternative source of credit. Arrival will have between $150 million and $250m (£124m-£206m) of cash left by the end of this year, Berenberg said in an analyst note, citing Arrival’s own figures. 

Earlier this year, Arrival wrote off the value of the autonomous racing car project Roborace after judging it would never make money.

Arrival said in its statement in July that it would weather the current economic crisis due to the high level of vertical integration in its development and production model. Arrival’s first assembly site in Bicester, Oxfordshire, uses a low-capital investment ‘microfactory’ production system, in which the usual assembly line is replaced by flexible manufacturing cells.

The Arrival electric car was being developed in collaboration with Uber drivers to offer a car that emphasised elements important to the ride-hail market. The ambitious project, announced in 2021, was slated to come to market in 2023, an incredibly short time to market.

 

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Juke 1.2 DIG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,103
29,144miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,700
70,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi A5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£26,300
30,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£24,600
34,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Ford FOCUS 1.6 TDCi Zetec Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,695
92,112miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (Nav)
2018
£17,300
10,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,224
14,146miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180 CDI AMG Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,995
60,100miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i 16v Design 5dr (a/c)
2007
£1,795
75,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review

View all latest drives